Arlington Corner Ajene Harris Named Week Four Ortho Defensive Player of the Week by the UFL

April 23, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - Arlington Renegades cornerback Ajene Harris has been named the Ortho© Defensive Player of the Week following a historic and electrifying performance in Week Four of the United Football League season.

Harris etched his name into UFL history on Saturday, delivering a jaw-dropping, game-winning play with just 36 seconds remaining. As the St. Louis offense threatened to tie the game, Harris stepped up in the biggest moment- intercepting Max Duggan in the end zone and racing 102 yards for a touchdown. The return shattered the previous league record, becoming the longest interception return in UFL history, and sealed a crucial victory for the Renegades.

Beyond the pick-six heroics, Harris filled up the stat sheet with eight total tackles, including seven solo stops, and two pass breakups, anchoring an Arlington defense that stood tall when it mattered most.

SkillCorner Moment: Harris reached a top speed of 19.90 mph during his record-breaking return, according to SkillCorner's advanced tracking technology- part of the UFL's new FAST (Football Advancement through Sports Technology) initiative that redefines performance analysis through AI-powered data.

Harris' recognition marks his first Ortho© Defensive Player of the Week honor and highlights his emergence as one of the league's premier lockdown defenders.

Up Next

The Renegades return to action on Sunday, April 27, hosting the DC Defenders at Choctaw Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





