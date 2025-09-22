Arlington Renegades Nose Tackle Kyon Barrs Signs with Arizona Cardinals Practice Squad

Published on September 22, 2025 under United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League (UFL) announced today that Arlington Renegades nose tackle Kyon Barrs has re-signed with the Arizona Cardinals, joining their practice squad.

Barrs spent the entirety of 2025 training camp with the Cardinals, appearing in all three preseason games before being waived during final roster cuts. Over those games, he recorded five tackles, five quarterback pressures, one sack, and four defensive stops, earning an impressive 84.2 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF).

During the 2025 UFL season, Barrs was a key part of Arlington's defensive front, starting all 10 games. He recorded 24 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one pass breakup. He originally signed with the Renegades in December 2024.

Prior to his time in Arlington, Barrs was with the Seattle Seahawks after signing as an undrafted free agent late in 2024 NFL training camp. In college, he played his final season at USC, appearing in 13 games and registering 18 tackles. Before that, he played in 38 games at the University of Arizona, where he totaled 102 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and 5.0 sacks.

The Arlington Renegades will retain Barrs' UFL rights should he return to the league in the future.







United Football League Stories from September 22, 2025

Arlington Renegades Nose Tackle Kyon Barrs Signs with Arizona Cardinals Practice Squad - Arlington Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.