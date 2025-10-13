Former Renegades Kicker Impresses on Sunday

DALLAS, TEXAS - Former Dallas Renegades kicker Lucas Havrisik became the 55th United Football League player to sign with an NFL team. The Arizona standout signed with the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, after an impressive workout. Less than 24 hours later, he woke up on Sunday unsure if he'd even suit up for Green Bay's Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Packers starter Brandon McManus had suffered a quad injury earlier in the week, and while the team gave him a pregame workout to test his leg, the decision was ultimately made to sit him. That opened the door for Havrisik, who stepped in with little notice and delivered.

Havrisik went a perfect 5-for-5 on the day, converting two field goals and three extra points to help the Packers secure a 27-18 win. His most clutch moment came late in the fourth quarter when he nailed a 39-yard field goal with 1:52 remaining, giving Green Bay a two-score lead and sealing their third win of the season.

"They told me obviously the situation, that I might be up," Havrisik said to local media after the game. "I just treated it as a normal game day. It was a long day in the hotel waiting. It was weird. But I'm glad it all worked out."

Havrisik's journey to Lambeau has been anything but conventional. He joined the Renegades in 2025, where he made 22 of 25 field goals, including a long of 54 yards. He led the league in both field goal attempts and makes while also finishing fourth in accuracy at 88%.

His NFL journey has been a winding road. After signing a futures contract with the Cleveland Browns in 2024, he was released after training camp. He then joined the Buffalo Bills practice squad in October but was later waived.

The year before, in 2023, Havrisik began the season with the Indianapolis Colts but was let go during final roster cuts. He rejoined the Browns on their practice squad, only to be picked up by the Los Angeles Rams after they released veteran kicker Brett Maher. He made his first NFL field goal in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys and delivered a game-winning 22-yard kick in Week 11 versus the Seattle Seahawks.

His professional journey started in September 2022 when he was signed to the Colts' practice squad. Though released just six days later, he earned a futures contract with the team for 2023.

Before the pros, Havrisik played five seasons at the University of Arizona, where he made 34 field goals and 73 extra points in 54 games.

The Dallas Renegades will retain Havrisiks rights should he return to the United Football League.







