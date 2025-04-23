2025 San Antonio Brahmas Fiesta Medals Available this Week

April 23, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

San Antonio Brahmas News Release







SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The San Antonio Brahmas 2025 Fiesta medals have been unveiled, and fans can add one to their collection this week. The Brahmas partnered with the Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation to create this year's medals once again.

The Brahmas Fiesta Ticket + Medal Package is available for the "Viva Fiesta, Viva Brahmas" game against the Houston Roughnecks this Sunday, April 27, at 2 p.m. on ESPN.

The only way to receive an exclusive 2025 Brahmas Fiesta medal featuring Wade Phillips is by taking advantage of the Ticket+Medal package. Season ticket members can claim one medal per seat. The Brahmas have a Fiesta medal pickup this week - Thursday, April 24 from 5-7 p.m. at The Shops at La Cantera. Season ticket members have been sent information about an exclusive season ticket member event on Friday.

Also, in partnership with the Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation, a portion of sales from each medal will support the foundation.

Continuing to support San Antonio's annual Fiesta medal tradition that so many organizations embrace here in the Alamo City, the Brahmas' third medal pays tribute to head coach Wade Phillips who was inspired at one of last season's Fiesta celebrations to join wide receiver Justin Smith in a viral dancing video. The medal features a miniature-size Wade Phillips in a yellow Brahmas shirt and black pants with the words "Viva Fiesta 2025" above his head. The highlight of the medal is the hips of the medal that swivel to produce a "Dancing Wade Phillips medal."

The Brahmas will also have a medal on sale for retail that can be purchased online at shop.theufl.com and onsite in The UFL Shop at the Alamodome on gameday.

