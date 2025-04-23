United Football League Announces Week Four Players of the Week

ARLINGTON, TX - April 23, 2025 - The United Football League has announced its standout performers for Week Four of the 2025 regular season. Michigan Panthers quarterback Bryce Perkins headlines the list, earning back-to-back Pizza Hut Offensive Player of the Week honors. Arlington Renegades cornerback Ajene Harris claims his first Ortho© Defensive Player of the Week award, while San Antonio Brahmas wide receiver Mathew Sexton is recognized as the Special Teams Player of the Week.

As a part of its involvement with FAST - Football Advancement through Sports Technology - the UFL's new technology-focused innovation division, SkillCorner, the automated technology company that delivers tracking data, is providing the UFL this season with insights into speed, distance, separation, and other advanced performance metrics, helping to redefine how UFL teams, analysts, and fans understand the game.

SPECIAL TEAMS: WR, Mathew Sexton, San Antonio Brahmas

Wide receiver Mathew Sexton emerged as a key playmaker for the Brahmas in their first win of the season- a statement victory over the previously undefeated DC Defenders. Sexton set the tone early, returning a punt 83 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter to give San Antonio a 12-point lead and an early edge they never relinquished. Sexton ended the day leading the squad in all purpose yards with 107, including his touchdown.

SkillCorner Moment: Sexton reached a top speed of 20.45 mph on his game-changing punt return touchdown, marking the fastest recorded speed on a 15+ yard touchdown this season, according to SkillCorner- a cutting-edge vision technology that tracks every player on every play using All-22 footage to generate detailed physical and contextual performance data.

Next Game: vs. Houston Roughnecks, Sunday April 27, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

OFFENSE: QB, Bryce Perkins, Michigan Panthers

Perkins delivered a record-breaking performance last weekend, earning Pizza Hut Offensive Player of the Week honors for the second consecutive week. The Virginia alum picked up right where he left off from last weekend, putting together another poised and efficient outing. Perkins completed 15-of-22 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns- his highest passing total as a member of the Panthers- while also adding 45 rushing yards to cap off a well-rounded performance.

Next Game: at St. Louis, Saturday, April 26, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

DEFENSE: CB, Ajene Harris, Arlington Renegades

Harris delivered a record-breaking, game-changing play on Saturday, earning his first Ortho© Defensive Player of the Week honor in the process. With just 36 seconds remaining, Harris picked off St. Louis quarterback Max Duggan in the end zone and raced 102 yards for a touchdown to seal the Renegades' victory in dramatic fashion. The electrifying return set a new UFL record, marking the longest interception return in league history and etching Harris' name into the record books. Harris tallied eight tackles in the contest, including seven solo stops and added two pass breakups to go along with the game-sealing pick six.

SkillCorner Moment: During his 102-yard interception return of Dugan's pass for a touchdown, Harris hit a top speed of 19.90 mph according to SkillCorner data tracking.

Next Game: vs. DC Defenders, Sunday, April 27, Noon. ET on ESPN

