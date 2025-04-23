United Football League Unveils Corporate Partnership Roster for 2025 Season

ARLINGTON, TX - The United Football League today announced its roster of corporate partners for the 2025 season. The spring football league, which kicked off its second season last month, will hold its 2025 UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog on Saturday, June 14 at 8 p.m. ET, airing on ABC.

"The UFL is privileged to have the continued support of a great array of partners, as well as the addition of six new partners in 2025," said Josh Cella, Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales & Operations, UFL. "We want to bring innovative thinking to our corporate partnerships. With the support of our world-class ownership team, the UFL is trying to push the envelope by delivering value through marketing, media integrations, digital content and fan engagement"

The 2025 UFL Corporate Partnership lineup features:

Partner Category

New Era Cap Official Sideline Cap and On-Field Headwear Provider

Progressive Insurance© Official Auto Insurance Partner

Under Armour Official Uniform and Sideline Apparel Partne

ORTHO© Official Lawn, Garden, and Pest Control Partner

Underdog Official Daily Fantasy Partner

CBD Kratom Official CBD and Kratom Partner of the UFL and St. Louis Battlehawks

FedEx Official Shipping Partner of the UFL & Memphis Showboats

Gatorade Official Sideline Hydration Partner

Salesforce Official CRM and AI Agent

Pizza Hut Official Pizza and Wings Partner

Teremana Tequila Official Tequila Partner

Henry Schein Medical Official Medical Products Supplier Partner

All My Sons Official Moving and Storage Partner

ZOA© Energy Official Energy Drink

Allegiant Air Official Team Airline

