United Football League Unveils Corporate Partnership Roster for 2025 Season
April 23, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release
ARLINGTON, TX - The United Football League today announced its roster of corporate partners for the 2025 season. The spring football league, which kicked off its second season last month, will hold its 2025 UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog on Saturday, June 14 at 8 p.m. ET, airing on ABC.
"The UFL is privileged to have the continued support of a great array of partners, as well as the addition of six new partners in 2025," said Josh Cella, Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales & Operations, UFL. "We want to bring innovative thinking to our corporate partnerships. With the support of our world-class ownership team, the UFL is trying to push the envelope by delivering value through marketing, media integrations, digital content and fan engagement"
The 2025 UFL Corporate Partnership lineup features:
Partner Category
New Era Cap Official Sideline Cap and On-Field Headwear Provider
Progressive Insurance© Official Auto Insurance Partner
Under Armour Official Uniform and Sideline Apparel Partne
ORTHO© Official Lawn, Garden, and Pest Control Partner
Underdog Official Daily Fantasy Partner
CBD Kratom Official CBD and Kratom Partner of the UFL and St. Louis Battlehawks
FedEx Official Shipping Partner of the UFL & Memphis Showboats
Gatorade Official Sideline Hydration Partner
Salesforce Official CRM and AI Agent
Pizza Hut Official Pizza and Wings Partner
Teremana Tequila Official Tequila Partner
Henry Schein Medical Official Medical Products Supplier Partner
All My Sons Official Moving and Storage Partner
ZOA© Energy Official Energy Drink
Allegiant Air Official Team Airline
• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...
United Football League Stories from April 23, 2025
- United Football League Announces Week Four Players of the Week - UFL
- 2025 San Antonio Brahmas Fiesta Medals Available this Week - San Antonio Brahmas
- United Football League Unveils Corporate Partnership Roster for 2025 Season - UFL
- Roughnecks Huddle-Up for Education with Special Initiatives for Local Teachers, Students - Houston Roughnecks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.