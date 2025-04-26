Birmingham Stallions Fall to Memphis Showboats, 24-20 in UFL's First Overtime Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Stallions (3-2) were defeated, 24-20 by

the Memphis Showboats (1-4) in the first ever overtime game in the history of the UFL. The

Stallions orchestrated a textbook two-minute drive to tie the game at 20 to force overtime, but

couldn't manage a score in the overtime period.

"Congratulations to Memphis," said Head Coach of the Birmingham Stallions Skip Holtz. "They

competed all night. Tonight was the first-ever overtime game in UFL history. You hate being on

the losing end of it, but I give a lot of credit to Memphis; they did what they needed to do to win.

They came in here, put some points up, and made some plays. There were several huge,

momentum-changing plays in the game, and I don't think there was one bigger than the one

right before halftime."

"To kick that field goal and let them run it back and then to throw that interception in the end

zone that took three points off the board both hurt. You can go back to about 70 plays in this

game, and if you change any one of them, then the outcome of the game is different. It's never

fun to lose, but at the same point and time, I felt like we went out there and competed. We made

it a 60-minute game, we went down the field at the end and tied it up, which made it a little

exciting."

"The defense competed their tails off. They do such a good job of keeping people out of the end

zone, and they did a really good job of getting off the field on third down. Offensively, we just

weren't able to get it going. My job is getting Case Cookus ready, and I felt like I could have

done more. We never could really get a consistent enough run game to take some pressure off

of him. I am proud of the way that he competed out there tonight. Case has always played with

great energy and has always been a great leader for us."

Big plays were the story of the game for the Memphis Showboats who scored on a touchdown

pass of 78 yards in the first quarter and a 108-yard missed field goal attempt return for a

touchdown just before halftime.

Case Cookus stepped in at quarterback replacing injured starters Alex McGough and Matt

Corral, and led the Stallions back to tie the game just before the end of regulation. Cookus

finished the game completing 15-of-33 passes for 145 yards, two touchdowns and one

interception. He was also the Stallions' leading rusher with 83 yards on six carries.

Deon Cain once again led the team in receiving yards with five catches for 50 yards. Jordan

Thomas and Marlon Williams were both on the receiving end of touchdown passes from

Cookus.Birmingham's defense held the Showboats to 88 yards rushing in the game but gave up 235

yards passing to Memphis QB Dresser Winn. Safety A.J. Thomas led the way with seven

tackles and Chapelle Russell added six tackles, with one going for loss. The Stallions held the

Showboats to just 4-of-12 on third down conversions on the night.

Notes

This was the first overtime game in UFL history and the first overtime game in Stallions'

franchise history.

The Stallions series record against the Showboats now stands at 4-1.

Birmingham's offensive line allowed a sack for the first time in four games. Cookus was

sacked three times that night.

The Stallions' offense converted 7-of-15 third downs on the night.

Memphis' 78-yard touchdown pass from Dresser Winn to Dee Anderson is the longest

pass surrendered in Stallions' history.

DeMarquis Gates added three tackles, bringing his total career tackles to 138, most

all-time in franchise history.

Tre Norwood, JoJo Tillery, Steven Gilmore, Daniel Isom, Rachad Wildgoose, Tae

Crowder all finished the game with a PBU.

Amari Rogers had 139 return yards on the night, 87 yards on kick returns and 52 yards

on punt returns.

Harrison Mevis went 2-for-3 on field goals with a long of 49, bringing his season total to

10-for-11.

ATTENDANCE: 9,127

How It Happened

First Quarter

10:21 - MEM | Memphis got on the board first, connecting on a 78-yard touchdown pass

that ended a quick, three-play, 83-yard drive. The following two-point conversion was

successful (8-0, Showboats).

2:02 - MEM | The Showboats extended their lead with a 32-yard field goal that brought

an 11-play, 56-yard drive to a close (11-0, Showboats).

Second Quarter

12:35 - BHM | Harrison Mevis got the Stallions on the board with a 49-yard field goal.

The scoring drive lasted nine plays and covered 36 yards (11-3, Showboats).

0:00 - MEM | Memphis returned a missed 63-yard field goal the length of the field for a

touchdown on the final play of the half. The following two-point conversion was

unsuccessful (17-3, Showboats).

Third Quarter

10:49 - BHM | Case Cookus found Jordan Thomas for a 33-yard touchdown pass on the

opening drive of the second half. The scoring drive covered 58 yards on eight plays, andlasted 4:11 of gameplay. Birmingham was unsuccessful on the following two-point

conversion (17-9, Showboats).

Fourth Quarter

12:43 - BHM | Mevis cut the deficit to five with a 43-yard field goal that brought an

11-play, 52-yard drive to a close (17-12, Showboats).

6:16 - MEM | Memphis extended their lead back to eight with a 37-yard field goal off the

foot of Matt Coghlin. The scoring drive consisted of 11 plays and covered 53 yards

(20-12, Showboats).

0:25 - BHM | Cookus picked up his second touchdown pass of the game, finding Marlon

Williams from six yards out to cut the deficit to just two. On the following two-point

conversion, Cookus connected with Jace Sternberger to deadlock the game at 20

(20-20).

Overtime

0:00 - MEM | The Showboats were credited with a successful two-point conversion on a

Stallions' penalty. The play was challenged, but the call on the field was upheld (22-20,

Showboats).

0:00 - MEM | Memphis ended the game in walk off fashion, successfully executing an

additional two-point conversion to put the game out of reach for good (24-20,

Showboats).

Up Next

The Stallions will continue their three-game home stretch in a Week 6 matchup against

the San Antonio Brahmas at Protective Stadium.

The contest will be played on Sunday, May 4, at 3 p.m. CT and will be aired live on FOX.

