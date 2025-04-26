Battlehawks Best Panthers, 32-27

April 26, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







The St. Louis Battlehawks triumphed over the Michigan Panthers, 32-27, at The Dome at America's Center in front of 30,406 fans. WR Hakeem Butler returned from injury to record two touchdown receptions, including a 67-yarder on his first reception of the season. QB Max Duggan recorded two rushing touchdowns to tie QB Manny Wilkins for the most by a Battlehawks quarterback in a single game.

The Battlehawks (3-2) scored first with a 44-yard field goal by K Rodrigo Blankenship after an eight play drive including 24 rushing yards by QB Max Duggan. The Panthers (3-2) responded with a 12-yard touchdown reception on the following drive to make the score 6-3. St. Louis' defense tallied 17 tackles through the first quarter with CB Nate Meadors recording four solo tackles.

FS Lukas Denis recorded his second sack of the season on the first drive of the second quarter, taking down Michigan QB Bryce Perkins for a 7-yard loss on 2nd and 10. Michigan was not able to get a first down to finish the drive causing a turnover by downs. The Battlehawks took advantage of the field position, scoring their first touchdown of the game on a 1-yard rush by QB Max Duggan. The team recorded four first downs and 43 rushing yards over nine plays to put St. Louis back in the lead, 9-6.

Following the two minute warning, SS Kameron Kelly recorded an interception off Michigan QB Danny Etling for 37 interception return yards, the most by a Battlehawk this season. QB Max Duggan followed it up with a pass to TE Jake Sutherland for 20-yards. Duggan then scored his second rushing touchdown with an 8-yard run. He then returned to Sutherland for a successful pass play to complete a two-point conversion making the score 17-6 entering half time.

St. Louis started the second half with the ball, recording 34-yards over nine plays leading to a 28-yard field goal by Blankenship to increase the Battlehawks lead to 20-6. Michigan returned the favor, scoring two touchdowns early in the second half to put Michigan back in the lead, 21-20. Their first came in the third quarter on a 20-yard reception from Perkins to WR Turner Malik, paired with a successful two point conversion pass to TE Cole Hikutini. The other was a 5-yard rush by RB Toa Taua to start the fourth quarter and a successful one point conversion by RB Nate McCrary.

WR Hakeem Butler then made his triumphant return to the Battledome, catching a pass from Duggan for a 67-yard touchdown on his first reception of the season to restore the Battlehawks lead, 26-21. Butler's reception is his longest since an 80-yard touchdown reception from the fourth quarter of Week 5 last season vs the Defenders. Michigan then rushed for a 4-yard touchdown by Taua. Hakeem, however, then followed that up with another 57-yard touchdown reception from WR Blake Jackson on a reverse play to increase the Battlehawks lead to 32-27 with 6:21 left on the clock. Michigan was unable to respond, being forced into a turnover on downs, returning the ball to St. Louis with 1:53 left in the game and cementing a Battlehawks victory.

The Battlehawks will return to the Battledome next week as they take on the Arlington Renegades at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, May 2 at The Dome at America's Center. The game will be televised on FOX. Tickets are available at UFLBattlehawks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.