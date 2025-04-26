Coach Marvin Sanders: Geared to the Gridiron

April 26, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







Coach Marvin Sanders, co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach of the Renegades, has spent decades coaching football at nearly every level, from college sidelines to the professional ranks. But no matter where he goes, the game always comes down to one thing: Players who want to be coached.

Coaching the Mindset, Not Just the Player

His philosophy has matured since his early days in the business. Back then, when reflecting, he thought he knew everything. Now, simplicity is the secret sauce. More than schemes, Coach Sanders focuses on self-competition - asking his defense not to focus on who they're playing, but who they were last week.

"I want them to compete with themselves," Sanders said. "Am I getting better at my position? Am I becoming a better teammate?"

That perspective, paired with open communication and trust, fuels the culture in Arlington. Coach Sanders welcomes conversation - not only with his players but between the coaches as well. Feedback flows both ways. If a player has a better idea or a different view from the field, Coach Sanders listens. "If you're the one going through it," he says. "You tell me."

That open dialog, Sanders says, "... allows our guys to stay connected." With every new game day, that connection gets put on full display on the field.

For the Love of Football

Somewhere between the college sidelines and the professional trenches, Coach Sanders found a universal truth: players just want to be coached, no matter the level. Whether it's a high-academic FCS recruit or a veteran with NFL snaps under his belt, what Coach Sanders has seen time and time again is the hunger to learn. And that, he says, is what keeps the game fun - the spark that turns talented athletes into dedicated students of football.

"Even now, with the older guys," Sanders said, "they still want to learn and get better. That's the most fun you have as a coach - when your guys are like that."

Leading Without Ego

Now, in a professional locker room built on veteran leadership and personal accountability, Coach Sanders believes in handing the reins to his players by game day. "I coach my butt off Monday through Friday," he said, "but Saturday or Sunday - that's theirs."

It's a player-led culture, starting with head coach Bob Stoops, and Sanders feels it radiates through every layer of the team. Honest conversations, trust built through time, and a unified drive to improve their defense, not egos, not agendas.

Even among the coaching staff, collaboration reigns. Whether it's breaking down coverage with the offensive staff or discussing technique with fellow defensive minds like Jay Hayes and Tommy Thigpen, every idea has one test: "Is it better?"

And if he weren't coaching football? Coach thinks he'd probably be a lawyer. He likes to see both sides of every issue, just like he does with his players. But staying away from the sidelines has never been easy.

He once tried coaching his daughter in basketball, thinking his instincts might carry over. After a few sessions, she reminded him with a laugh, "Dad, you're a football coach, not a basketball coach." It was the kind of moment that confirmed what he already knew - his heart, and his mind, were always geared for the gridiron.

