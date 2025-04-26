Panthers Fall 32-27 to Battlehawks

In a back-and-forth shootout that saw six lead changes, the Michigan Panthers fell 32-27 to the St. Louis Battlehawks at The Dome at America's Center on Saturday night. Michigan put up 400 yards of offense in the loss.

Michigan was held scoreless in the second quarter, which proved to be the difference. Michigan outscored the Battlehawks 21-15 in the second half while erasing a 14-point St. Louis advantage.

After the Panthers took a 21-20 lead early in the fourth quarter, Battlehawks wide receiver Hakeem Butler put the team on his back with two explosive touchdown receptions from 67 and 57 yards out.

Despite the loss, Panthers quarterback Bryce Perkins, the reigning back-to-back Pizza Hut Offensive Player of the Week, continued to add to his MVP campaign by completing 21-of-25 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

It was a near perfect opening quarter for Perkins, as he completed 7-of-8 passes for 77 yards and one touchdown, a 12-yard pass to Gunnar Oakes.

Perkins was spreading the ball around all night, as six different pass catchers recorded a reception of over 10 yards (Malik Turner, Siaosi Mariner, Samson Nacua, Gunnar Oakes and Cole Hikutini).

The Panthers struggled and were held scoreless in the second quarter, as they had two drives resulting in a turnover on downs and a Danny Etling interception. Two Max Duggan rushing touchdowns gave St. Louis the 17-6 lead heading into the break.

Perkins came back into the game for the Panthers in the third quarter and helped them immediately answer in the form of a 20-yard touchdown pass to Turner. Perkins completed the two-point conversion attempt to Cole Hikutini to make it a 20-14 game.

Two Toa Taua rushing scores in the fourth quarter were not enough for the Panthers, as they were unable to come up with the win.

Perkins completed 21-of-25 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns. Duggan completed 9-of-12 passes for 124 yards and one touchdown for St. Louis.

Taua was Michigan's leading rusher with 74 yards and two touchdowns on 15 attempts. Duggan was also the leading rusher for the Battlehawks with 10 rushes for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

Mariner was the team's leading receiver with six catches for 111 yards. Turner also added eight receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown. Butler caught two balls for 124 yards and two touchdowns for St. Louis, all in the fourth quarter.

The Panthers (3-2) will return home in Week 6 to take on the D.C. Defenders (3-1) on Sunday at Ford Field. Kickoff is set for 12 PM ET on ESPN2. The Battlehawks (3-2) will have a quick rematch with the Arlington Renegades (3-1), this time on their home turf at The Dome at America's Center, kickoff scheduled for 8 PM ET on Friday.

