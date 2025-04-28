Showboats Activate WR Daewood Davis from Injured Reserve

April 28, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Showboats have one of their top weapons from last season back. Daewood Davis was activated off the injured reserve list Monday.

Davis was an All-UFL selection for the Showboats last season. He was unable to be with the team at the beginning of the season due to an injury suffered in training camp with the Carolina Panthers this past summer.

Davis was No. 2 in the UFL in receiving touchdowns (5), No. 6 in receptions (41) and No. 7 in receiving yards (446) last season. He set a UFL record for longest pass reception with an 82-yard TD vs. the Michigan Panthers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on April 28, 2024.

In other moves, the 'Boats waived defensive back Ja'Quan Sheppard and running back Jacob Kibodi.

The Showboats are on the road at Houston Saturday for an 11 a.m. contest. Memphis returns home to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium May 11, hosting the St. Louis Battlehawks. Tickets are available now at uflshowboats.com/tickets. Fans can also reach a ticket specialist by calling 901-341-7008 or sending an email to tickets@uflshowboats.com.

To find out more about the 2025 Memphis Showboats, see the full schedule and more, fans can also click on UFLShowboats.com.

