Battlehawks Overpower Brahmas, 39-13

St. Louis, MO - The St. Louis Battlehawks triumphed over the San Antonio Brahmas, 39-13, at The Dome at America's Center in front of 27,890 fans. The Battlehawks recorded a season-high 5 touchdowns and accumulated the most points since Week 5 of last season at the D.C. Defenders.

St. Louis started with the ball, connecting on both of QB Max Duggan's first two passes, the second of which was a 24-yarder to WR Jahcour Pearson. RB Jacob Saylors claimed the ball on 7 of the first 11 plays, running for 18-yards and receiving for 15. The Battlehawks brought in K Rodrigo Blankenship to finish the drive with a 21-yard field goal.

The scoring continued with a 29-yard pass to WR Blake Jackson which set up a 1-yard rush by Howard for the first Battlehawks touchdown, increasing the team's lead to 9-0. St. Louis struck again when CB Micah Abraham forced San Antonio RB Jashaun Corbin to fumble. Abraham recovered, returning it 70-yard for another St. Louis touchdown and giving the Battlehawks a 15-0 lead.

Brahmas' QB Kellen Mond was able to move down field with a mix of 31 passing yards and 30 rushing yards, making it to the STL 8 before the 2 minute warning. He then handed the ball to Corbin for a 10-yard rush into the endzone for San Antonio's first touchdown. Mond returned to Corbin for a successful one-point conversion rush, making the score 15-7 with 1:23 left in the first half.

Duggan returned, connecting twice with WR Hakeem Butler for 13-yards followed by a 15-yard pass to Pearson. St. Louis gained another 15-yards on a defensive pass interference penalty by SA CB Corey Mayfield Jr. Duggan then scrambled for 6-yards before making a 16-yard touchdown pass to WR Frank Darby to increase the Battlehawks lead to 21-7 with 12 seconds left on the clock.

Brahmas KR Jaden Shirden was able to return for 86-yards down to the STL 11 on the resulting kick return but were unable to reach the endzone before fourth down. San Antonio brought in K Tristan Vizcaino for a successful 29-yard field goal to make the score 21-10 with 1 second left in the first half.

San Antonio returned from halftime with a 49-yard kick return by WR Jontre Kirklin to the STL 45. Mond scrambled for 11-yards before passing to WR Jacob Harris for another 9-yards. An incomplete pass to TE Alizé Mack in the endzone put the Brahmas in another fourth down situation, bringing in Vizcaino once again for a successful 29-yard field goal.

QB Brandon Silvers then entered the game for the first time this season, throwing a 26-yard pass to Butler on his first play. He followed that up by handing the ball to Howard for the next three plays for a 20-yard gain. An unsportsmanlike conduct call on San Antonio LB Jordan Williams gave St. Louis another 15-yards to put them at the SA 10. Howard then rushed twice for a 5-yard gain to the SA 5 before bringing in Blankenship to finish off the drive with a 23-yard field goal to increase the score to 24-13.

On the next St. Louis drive, Howard pushed through the Brahmas defense for an 11-yard rush. Silvers then threw a 24-yard pass to Pearson to move the Battlehawks to the SA 31. RB ¬â¹ ¬â¹Kevon Latulas followed that with a 10-yard rush before the end of the third quarter. On their first play of the fourth quarter, Silvers tossed a 22-yard pass to Butler in the endzone. Silvers then passed to Pearson for a successful two-point attempt to make the score 32-13.

St. Louis forced San Antonio into another turnover on downs in three plays, returning the ball to the Battlehawks. Latulas rushed for 29-yards over the next three plays followed by 11-yards over two rushes for Howard. Silvers then threw a 7-yard pass to Darby who fumbled, allowing San Antonio's Williams to record the recovery on the SA 33. San Antonio was unable to gain yardage for the first down and turned the ball over on downs on the SA 39.

The Battlehawks used the favorable field position to score another touchdown with Latlas rushing for 5-yards over two attempts. Silvers then passed to Jackson for 12 yards. Latulas finished the drive with a 24-yard run into the endzone. He rushed once again for a successful one-point conversion to cement the Battlehawks 39-13 lead.

The Battlehawks will finish their regular season schedule on the road next week before returning to the "Battledome" for the XFL Conference Championship vs. the D.C. Defenders at 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 8 at The Dome at America's Center. The game will be televised on FOX.







