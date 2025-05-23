Conference Matchups Set as Postseason Approaches

With just two weeks left in the regular season, the stage is set for the UFL Conference Championships presented by New Era. While the matchups are locked in, this weekend is about more than football - it's a time to take our Hats Off to Heroes. The UFL proudly honors the military, veterans, first responders, educators, and all those who make a difference in our communities.

Week 9 gets underway with a FOX UFL Friday matchup in St. Louis. After a thrilling win last weekend, the Battlehawks are looking to maintain their momentum in a showdown with the visiting Brahmas.

Saturday features an action-packed doubleheader that kicks off with the Renegades and Showboats from Memphis. Then it's onto Birmingham for a preview of the USFL Conference Championship as the Panthers take on the hometown Stallions.

The weekend wraps on Sunday afternoon in Texas. After clinching their spot in the postseason, the Defenders make their way to Houston to visit the Roughnecks.







