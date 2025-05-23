Michigan Panthers Announce Jake Bates Bobblehead Giveaway for Final Home Game of 2025 Season

DETROIT, Michigan - The Michigan Panthers announced today a special bobblehead giveaway to celebrate former kicker Jake Bates at the Panthers final home game against the Houston Roughnecks on May 31, 2025. The first 2,000 fans to the game will receive a limited-edition bobblehead of the former kicker, which is presented by KITCH Attorneys & Counselors.

Bates, who went viral multiple times during the 2024 season with the Panthers due to his strong leg and game-winning kicks, signed with the Detroit Lions following Michigan's spring season. He went on to achieve the Lions single-season franchise record for points scored with 142, making 26-of-29 (89.6 percent) field goals to go with 64-of-67 extra points.

The Panthers former kicker broke onto the UFL scene last spring in Week 1, nailing a 64-yard field goal attempt which would go on to be the game winner against the St. Louis Battlehawks. During the 2024 season, he was dependable from deep, converting 7-of-11 from 50+ yards and 3-of-4 from 60+ yards. Bates finished the season 17-of-22, and his longest of 64 was the longest field goal in the league. He earned All-UFL honors following the season for his kicking efforts.

The Tomball, Texas native was heavily relied on throughout the season, kicking two game-winning field goals and tallying five games with multiple field goals in each. Bates notably went 5-for-5, including a 42-yard game winner, against the Arlington Renegades in Week 6.

Bates was previously a collegiate soccer player at Central Arkansas before taking the leap to college football, making stops at Texas State and Arkansas as their kickoff specialist. He was also a kickoff specialist in high school, making his 64-yard boot the first converted competitive field goal of his career.

Those looking to purchase tickets to the final game of the 2025 season can visit theufl.com/michigan-tickets.







