Brahmas Drop Final Road Game of Season at the Battlehawks, 39-13

May 23, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO. - San Antonio Brahmas running back tallied over a 100 all-purpose yards for the third straight game, but the St. Louis Battlehawks outgained the Brahmas, 402-234, on their way to a 39-13 win at The Dome at America's Center on Friday night.

San Antonio totaled 139 rushing yards, but it wasn't enough to match St. Louis, who finished with 169 on the ground. Corbin led the Brahmas' effort with another strong performance. The former Florida State back rushed for 85 yards on 14 carries, added 38 kickoff return yards and six receiving yards, finishing with 129 all-purpose yards and a successful one-point conversion.

The Brahmas fell behind early as St. Louis built a 15-0 second-quarter lead, highlighted by a 70-yard fumble return touchdown by Battlehawks cornerback Micah Abraham. San Antonio battled back with a 74-yard scoring drive capped by a 10-yard touchdown run from Corbin- his third score of the season. Kicker Tristan Vizcaino added a 29-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to make it 21-10.

Kellen Mond completed 14-of-26 passes for 103 yards and no interceptions, spreading the ball to eight different receivers. Jontre Kirklin led the team with 5 receptions for 44 yards, and Jacob Harris, Greg Ward, and Marquez Stevenson each contributed key catches.

The Brahmas kept the game within reach early in the second half. Vizcaino knocked through a 30-yard field goal midway through the third quarter to make it 21-13. But San Antonio couldn't convert on multiple fourth-down opportunities and was held scoreless in the fourth quarter while the Battlehawks tacked on 18 unanswered points.

Defensively, linebackers Tavante Beckett and Jordan Williams once again paced the Brahmas with nine total tackles each. Safety Jordan Mosley also chipped in nine stops, while Matt Gotel and Corey Mayfield Jr. each recorded tackles for loss.

The Brahmas fell to 1-8 on the season while the Battlehawks improved to 7-2.

San Antonio returns home in Week 10 for the home finale in the Alamodome against the Arlington Renegades. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. next Sunday.







United Football League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.