Defenders Fall Short to Roughnecks, 24-21

May 26, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

D.C. Defenders News Release







HOUSTON, TX - Trailing 24-9 with less than two minutes left in the third quarter, the DC Defenders (6-3, 4-1 XFL) attempted a late rally by scoring 12 unanswered points but fell one yard short of tying the game in a 24-21 loss to the Houston Roughnecks (4-5, 2-3 USFL) Sunday afternoon. WR Cornell Powell had his best game of the season with eight catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns, his second-straight multi-score game.

DC's fourth quarter comeback began midway through the final 15 minutes. TE Ben Bresnahan reeled in a one-handed grab and took it for 53 yards to put DC at Arlington's 23-yard line. Two plays later, RB Deon Jackson punched it in with a 10-yard rushing score to set the score at 24-15.

Just before the two minute warning, the Defenders defense made a crucial play when they forced Roughnecks QB Jalan McClendon to cough the ball up in the endzone. DB Sam Kidd was able to recover the fumble and force a touchback. QB Mike DiLiello led the offense on a lengthy 13-play, 80-yard drive that resulted in six points. On a crucial third and 10, DiLiello found WR Seth Williams for 12 yards to put them at Houston's four-yard line. The Austin Peay product threw a seed to Powell in the endzone, his second of the game, to put them within three with three seconds left. In a three-point attempt, DiLiello threw an underneath pass to WR Chris Rowland but he was stopped one yard short of the endzone to conclude the game.

How It Happened

DC opened the game's scoring in their first drive of the game. On third and seven, QB Jordan Ta'amu found Powell on an inside route and the speedy receiver dashed 44 yards to the endzone for an early 6-0 lead. The Defenders attempted a two-point conversion but Ta'amu was picked off by LB Marvin Moody, who ran it back to give the Roughnecks two points on the board.

K Matt McCrane closed the first quarter scoring with a 35-yard field goal to extend DC's lead to 9-2 with 3:16 left. Houston's kicker, Chris Blewitt, countered with a 28-yard field goal two minutes into the second quarter to set the score at 9-5.

Houston began to take control of the game largely due to McClendon's success under center. The Baylor alum was able to give the Roughnecks a lead into halftime when he tossed a 14-yard touchdown pass to WR Keke Chism in man coverage for an 11-9 lead entering halftime.

McClendon rode that momentum into the second half and added six more points on their opening drive, going three-for-three on third down conversions before he threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Chism for a 17-9 lead.

After a missed 43-yard field goal from McCrane gave Houston the ball, McClendon found WR Justin Hall on a wheel route for 46 yards on their first play of the drive that put them at DC's 21-yard line. Three plays later, RB Lorenzo Lingard recorded a three-yard rushing score. Houston had a successful one-point conversion to set the score at 24-9.

The Defenders will close the regular season with one final home game against the St. Louis Battlehawks in a conference championship preview on Friday, May 30. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcasted on FOX.

POSTGAME NOTES

Powell's line of 8-104-2 were all season-highs. He's now recorded at least 70 receiving yards in three of his last four games. The Clemson Tiger leads the UFL with seven receiving touchdowns.

Rowland finished with seven receptions for 76 yards and has now recorded at least seven receptions in four of his last six games.

DT Joe Wallace recorded a sack and two tackles for loss Sunday afternoon. He's now totaled three sacks over his last three games.







United Football League Stories from May 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.