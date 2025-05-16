Local Kidd Does Good

May 16, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

As he walked up the steps from the locker room and stepped foot on Audi Field's Bermuda grass for his first professional game, Defenders defensive back Sam Kidd felt right at home. That sense of home could be the fact that that he grew up less than 30 miles from the stadium in Reston, Virginia.

"It's such a blessing being so close to home and having a lot of friends who are in the DC-Arlington area," Kidd said. My family lives in Ashburn now so it's easy access for them to come to the games."

This opportunity with the Defenders in 2025 was almost not to be. Kidd initially joined the Defenders in 2024 after a standout six-year collegiate career with James Madison University. During training camp last year, Kidd suffered a season-ending elbow injury in March. Seven months later, the former Duke was surprised to receive a call from the Defenders that would allow him to continue chasing his dream.

"I was sleeping on a recliner with my elbow in a sling because I had surgery the day prior. I answered the phone half asleep and after I was thinking, 'we had some serious work to do now."

Kidd has made the most of his second chance in the UFL and delivered a standout performance against the St. Louis Battlehawks in week three. The safety co-led the team with five tackles, three tackles for loss and recorded his first career interception.

"I think (defensive coordinator) Blake Williams does a good job preparing us for each game. As a defense, he put us in a lot of great positions. The calls he made gave me a great opportunity to make those plays. I think (St. Louis) came out and they thought they were going to establish the run which we didn't allow. By shutting that down, it made everything else easier and allowed us on the defensive side to have some fun."

Leading 24-15 with 1:42 left in the game, St. Louis had one final drive to attempt a rally. Battlehawks quarterback Manny Wilkins attempted to find his receiver on an out route but underthrew it and Kidd jumped in to snag the ball. During that play, Kidd had one thought that fans of both teams shared.

"I can't believe he threw this ball. I was doing my job, looked back at the quarterback and the ball was coming at me and my eyes widened a little bit."

The interception sealed DC's 27-15 win and propelled them to 3-0. Currently leading the UFL in sacks (19) and tackles for loss as a team (47), Kidd has seen firsthand how dominant the 5-2 Defenders defense has been against opponents this year.

"We're just a physical defense that flies around and has fun. Our preparation and consistency week in and week out has allowed us to have that success. I'm excited to see how far we can go."

Unfortunately, Kidd has been sidelined recently with a foot injury that has kept him out the past three games.

"It's been a lot of patience because I have a bone deal going on with my foot so there's not much to do for it except stay off it. The tough part is being patient and just showing up every day and bringing good energy to practice and meetings."

Despite his injury, Kidd emphasized the importance of being a great teammate and showcasing his best self each time he comes to work.

"I take it one day at a time and just enjoy it. Due to past injuries, I didn't know if I was going to play again before the Defenders signed me. Just being grateful every day and giving the team the best energy and the best me I can. If I'm able to do that, I think I'll get everything out of this experience."

This Sunday, Kidd will represent the Defenders as the team captain for JMU day, as part of the Defenders college series. Leading the team in front of Defenders and Dukes fans alike will be a moment perfectly tailored for the Reston native.

"It's been a bit of a wild ride but I'm grateful for it."







