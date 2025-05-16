Conference Championships Take Shape in Week 8

May 16, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







It's a high-stakes weekend in the UFL as Conference Championship matchups could be locked by Sunday afternoon.

With only three weeks left in the regular season, the race is on to clinch berths for the UFL Conference Championships. And for three teams, the goal is clear: win and they're in.

The weekend's action starts in San Antonio with two teams seeking momentum as they near the end of the season. The Showboats and Brahmas have both endured challenges and each is intent on capturing a win in this Friday night matchup in The Alamodome.

The fight for the USFL Conference will make for an exciting Saturday, as two pivotal games kick off at 1 PM ET. Michigan and Birmingham both have the opportunity to clinch their spot in the postseason with wins, although both are ready for intense challenges on the road.

The Panthers head to Houston, where the Roughnecks will be fighting to keep their postseason hopes alive. The Stallions are in for a test of their own: their first regular season game in front of the raucous crowd in St. Louis. The Battlehawks have their eye on the XFL Conference Championship and look to solidify their position by knocking off the defending UFL champions.

The weekend concludes with another tremendous matchup at 12 PM ET on Sunday. The Defenders aim to lock in their spot in the postseason with a win over the visiting Renegades. Arlington needs a victory to keep their chances alive, so both teams have plenty on the line as they kick off in D.C.

Tune in all weekend as the postseason picture takes shape!







