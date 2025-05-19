Defenders Clinch Postseason Berth with 33-30 Win over Arlington

May 19, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

D.C. Defenders News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C.-In a back-and-forth affair, the DC Defenders (6-2, 4-1 XFL) outlasted the Arlington Renegades (3-5, 2-3 XFL) in a 33-30 victory to solidify a spot in the XFL Conference Championship.

Leading 33-30 with two minutes left in the game, DC's defense was tasked with silencing Arlington's potential game-winning drive. On second and 12, Arlington QB Luis Perez underthrew a pass that DB Deandre Baker snuffed out and intercepted to seal the win.

Defenders RB Deon Jackson had his best game of the season with a combined 116 yards (89 rushing, 27 receiving) of total offense including a touchdown. QB Jordan Ta'amu finished with 240 passing yards and three total touchdowns (two passing, one receiving).

How It Happened

Arlington opened the game's scoring on their second drive with a 30-yard field goal from K Lucas Havrisik to give the Renegades a 3-0 lead with 9:33 left in the first quarter.

Less than a minute later, DC countered with a two-play drive capped off by a career-long 57-yard rushing touchdown from Jackson. The Blue Devil also successfully converted on a three-point attempt to put DC up 9-3. Jackson's now scored three touchdowns over his last four games.

DC's offense continued to roll on their next drive set up by a 31-yard reception from WR Chris Rowland to put them eight yards shy of the red zone. The Defenders were able to punch it in the endzone with a six-yard rushing score from RB Abram Smith, his first of the season, to extend their lead to 15-3.

Arlington fired back with an eight-play, 83-yard drive that concluded with a 23-yard touchdown reception from WR Tyler Vaughns, who also caught a two-point conversion to pull the Renegades within four points.

Jackson continued to make impactful plays for DC's offense. On second and nine, the running back was left wide open and took a five-yard dart from Ta'amu 27 yards to Arlington's 20-yard line. Jackson's long reception set the stage for some red zone trickery. With second and nine at Arlington's nine yard line, Ta'amu handed the ball off to Rowland, who threw a swing pass back to Ta'amu for a nine-yard touchdown and a 21-11 advantage with five minutes left in the half.

The Renegades continued the shootout when Vaughns made a one-handed grab in the endzone for a five-yard score to trim DC's lead to 21-17 entering halftime.

Ta'amu kicked off the second half with an eight-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in six points. On third and 10, Ta'amu connected with his college teammate WR Braylon Sanders for a 36-yard reception that placed the Defenders at Arlington's 11-yard line. Two plays later, Ta'amu found WR Cornell Powell in the back of the endzone for a four-yard touchdown and a 27-17 lead.

Arlington crept within seven when Havrisik legged out a season-long 54-yard field goal with less than seven minutes left in the third quarter.

The Defenders were able to add some insurance early in the fourth quarter. On second and 10, Ta'amu found an open WR Jaydon Mickens in the middle of the field, who took it 26 yards to Arlington's 34-yard line. On third and three, Ta'amu fired a pass to Powell in tight man coverage for a three-yard touchdown to go up 33-23 with 10:24 left in the game.

Trailing by 10 late, Arlington added seven points with four minutes left in the game. Backup QB Holton Ahlers concluded the 10-play, 65-yard drive by plunging into the endzone with a one-yard rushing touchdown. Perez returned to the huddle and fed TE Sal Cannella a pass in the endzone for a successful one-point conversion to set the score at 33-30.

The Defenders will head west to take on the Houston Roughnecks (3-5, 2-3 USFL) next week for the first time this season. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 25 and the game will be broadcasted on FOX.

Postgame Notes

This marks Ta'amu's fourth-straight game with two or more passing touchdowns.

Powell finished with four receptions for 59 receiving yards and two touchdowns. This was Powell's first multi-touchdown game of the season. The Clemson product has now recorded 50+ receiving yards in four of his last five games.

DB Josh Proctor led DC's defense with a career-high nine tackles (eight solo).

LB Anthony Hines finished with eight tackles (seven solo) throughout Sunday's win. Hines has now posted seven or more tackles in four-straight games.







