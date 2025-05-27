DC Defenders Clash with St. Louis Battlehawks in Friday Night Football at Audi Field

May 27, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Washington, D.C. - The DC Defenders return to Audi Field this Friday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET for the final home game of the spring football regular season against conference rival St. Louis Battlehawks. The first-ever Friday night lights home game for the Defenders previews the UFL Conference Championship matchup the following week.

The Defenders return to the District to celebrate its annual Hats Off to Heroes game, honoring active duty and military veterans and local first responders with patriotic-themed activations and giveaways.

"With our final game of the regular spring football season, the Defenders will surpass over a quarter of a million fans at Audi Field since the franchise returned in 2020," said Kate Greenberg, Vice President of Team Business for the DC Defenders. "This tremendous local support reinforces the popularity and staying power of the sport. We look forward to putting on a final show this season and inviting fans back for more electric football and memorable game days."

Football Highlights

Playoff Preview. The Defenders will square off against the St. Louis Battlehawks one week before the Conference Championship game on June 8 in St. Louis. DC defeated St. Louis earlier this season in a week three 27-15 victory in The Dome at America's Center.

MVP Buzz. QB Jordan Ta'amu has emerged as a top candidate for the UFL MVP this season. The 2023 Offensive Player of the Year currently leads the league in passing yards (2,155), touchdowns (17) and total yards of offense (2,333).

Powell Keeps Scoring. WR Cornell Powell had his best game of the season this past Sunday against Houston with season-highs in receptions (8), receiving yards (104) and touchdowns (2). Powell leads the UFL with seven receiving touchdowns and ranks seventh in the league with 418 receiving yards.

Fan Experiences

Authentic fan experiences enhance game day from beginning to end for fans of all ages. Ticket prices starting as low as $25 ensure the experience is affordable.

Flag Shirt Giveaway. On the heels of Memorial Day, fans can celebrate our country's heroes with a free DC Defenders flag shirt that's perfect for any summer activity. First 1,000 fans through the gates receive a shirt.

Pre-game Plaza Performance. Quantico Marine Rock Band plays a 30-minute set of family friendly rock tunes on the Gate A plaza as fans enter the stadium.

Hats Off to Heroes. US Army Veteran and notable anthem singer for the Washington Capitals, Bob McDonald, will sing the Star Spangled Banner while DC Fire and EMS Honor Guard presents the nation's colors.

Touchdown Fireworks Return. Get ready to celebrate every Defenders touchdown with in-stadium pyrotechnics that match the intensity of our fans.

Game Ball Presentation. Friday's game ball will be presented by Steamfitters UA Local 602, representing the journeymen, apprentices and helpers who work in the Heating, Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Process Piping Industry in the Washington, DC Metropolitan area.

Bar Network Specials. Defenders fans can enjoy food and drink specials at participating Bar Network partner locations before heading to Audi Field.

Ticket Offers

With one last chance left to see the Defenders at home this season, the team has delivered an unbeatable mix of affordable ticket deals that offer something for everyone. Fans are encouraged to buy early before select deals expire or sell out. Ticket prices do not reflect any relevant fees.

Cabana Happy Hour. Following a sellout of the Cabana Brunch promotion, this special returns with an all-inclusive happy hour like no other in the exclusive fieldside cabanas. For only $110, fans will enjoy unlimited food and drinks in a lively, social atmosphere with prime field views.

College Series. The Defenders College Series continues with partner school Catholic University. Fans who purchase a ticket through this special bundle will receive an exclusive cobranded hat. For fans who missed out on partner schools previously featured in the program, limited inventory tickets and hats are available for the school of choice through a new expanded offer.

Student Discount. All season long local college students receive a discounted ticket and a free tee. Verification required through XNow.

Community

Community Coach Award. The DC Defenders Community Coach Award will be presented at the game to a local coach selected by Defenders football and front office staff. United by our love of football, the award celebrates local football coaches who are growing the love of the game by creating opportunity and developing community through the sport of football.

Community Spotlight Partner. The DC Defenders will recognize U.S. Vets, an organization devoted to empowering veterans and families through housing, comprehensive services and advocacy.

Know Before You Go

Gates open at Audi Field at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets are available online or at the Box Office on game day.

The match-up will be nationally televised on FOX.







