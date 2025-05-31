Panthers Fall To Roughnecks, 19-12

May 31, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

DETROIT, Michigan - The Michigan Panthers fell 19-12 to the Houston Roughnecks in the regular season finale at Ford Field in front of 16,014 fans, which is the largest crowd for the Panthers at Ford Field. The team will look ahead to postseason play in the USFL Conference Championship Game next Sunday in Birmingham, Alabama.

Houston struck first on the opening drive: quarterback Jalan McClendon leading a 12-play drive that culminated in running back Lorenzo Lingard getting in the endzone on Michigan's one-yard line. McClendon's pass to Justin Hall was complete on the one-point conversion to give Houston the 7-0 lead.

Michigan looked to respond on their first offensive drive, and reached Houston's six-yard line after Rocky Lombardi scrambled for 16 yards. The drive ended without points after a Lombardi fumble on the snap was picked up by J.T. Tyler. Houston took over back on offense at their own 34-yard line.

Taylor Stallworth was credited with the sack in the final minutes of the quarter after McClendon tripped whilst dropping back to pass. The pass rush of Michigan held strong going into the second quarter on third-and-five, and Houston was forced to punt on their own 47-yard line.

At fourth-and-one at Michigan's 25-yard line, the Panthers got a much needed stop thanks to KiAnte Hardin forcing a hand into the pass from McClendon.

Houston extended their lead the very next play: Marvin Moody Jr. intercepted Lombardi's pass and returned it 32 yards for the touchdown. The one-point conversion was incomplete with D.J. Miller Jr. knocking down the pass intended for Keke Chism.

B.T. Potter kicked a 49-yard field goal in the final minute of the half, putting Michigan on the board to make it 13-3 in Houston's favor.

Chris Blewitt was successful on a 43-yard field goal with time expiring, extending Houston's lead to 16-3.

The Panthers began the second half with a 50-yard kick return from Xavier Malone, beginning the drive in Houston territory. With prime field position, Michigan scored their first touchdown of the game with Matthew Colburn II splitting the Roughneck defense on the 23-yard rush. The one-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

Houston responded to Michigan's score with a 46-yard return of their own from Lawrence Keys III. McClendon followed the chunk play with a 41-yard pass to Emmanuel Butler to put Houston in the red zone. The Panthers defense held firm and forced the Renegades to settle for another Blewitt field goal, this time from 20 yards out.

A fourth-and-one rushing attempt by Danny Etling was unsuccessful, and Houston took over on offense at Michigan's 37-yard line.

Later in the quarter, T.J. Franklin sacked Etling in Michigan territory, stripping the ball out for Houston's third turnover of the game.

Michigan's defense stood pat on a Houston fake punt, and Kendrick Whitehead Jr. stopped Blewitt on fourth-and-13 for Michigan's first turnover on downs. The subsequent drive ended in a successful 34-yard field goal from Potter.

With the pressure ramping up on Michigan, Etling launched a deep right pass that was intercepted by Keenan Isaac. It was the turnover Houston needed to put the game away and run out the clock to win 19-12.

Lombardi completed 8-of-18 passes for 61 yards and one interception. Etling completed 5-of-12 passes for 70 yards and an interception. Houston's McClendon went 17-of-31 for 193 yards.

Nate McCrary was Michigan's leading rusher with 68 yards on 12 carries. Lingard led Houston with 30 yards and a touchdown on 11 attempts.

Jaylon Moore led all Panthers receivers with three catches for 30 yards. Chism was the leading receiver for Houston with four receptions for 44 yards.

The Michigan Panthers (6-4) will travel to Protective Stadium next week to take on the Birmingham Stallions (6-3) in the USFL Conference Championship Game. Kickoff is set for Sunday, June 8 at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.







