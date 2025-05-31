Battlehawks Claim Victory Over Defenders, 13-8

May 31, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

D.C. - The St. Louis Battlehawks triumphed over the D.C. Defenders, 13-8, at Audi Field in front of 12,624 fans. Despite a rain drenched first half, the Battlehawks held D.C. to 8 points, the least amount St. Louis has allowed since their 22-8 showing against Houston in Week 6 of the 2024 season.

QB Brandon Silvers made his first start of the season, launching a pass to WR Hakeem Butler for 38 yards on his first play of the game. RB Jarveon Howard then ran for 20-yards to the D.C. 4. After a pass interference call on the Defenders moved the Battlehawks to the 1-yard line, Howard rushed into the endzone for the first St. Louis touchdown followed by another run for a successful one-point conversion attempt to make the score 7-0. The Defenders were unable to respond after DE Austin Faoliu sacked D.C. QB Mike DiLiello before the game entered a weather delay.

The teams returned 47 minutes later with puddles covering the field. The Battlehawks were pushed back into their own end zone before Silvers was sacked by D.C. DE Andre Mintze for the league's first ever safety, making the score 7-2.

The Battlehawks kept their momentum going despite the rain. Silvers threw a successful pass to WR Jahcour Pearson for 30-yards before returning to Howard's rushing game for another 23-yards. K Rodrigo Blankenship then took the field for a successful 30-yard field goal to increase the Battlehawks lead, 10-2.

The Defenders responded with a series of rushes before the two minute warning in the first half. DiLiello then fumbled the ball which was recovered by LB Carson Wells at the STL 13. St. Louis used that opportunity to hand the ball to Howard for another 11-yard run. Silvers followed that with a deep pass to WR Blake Jackson for 28 yards. With 2 seconds left in the first half, Blankenship retook the field for a successful 36-yard field goal to make the score 13-2.

D.C. started with the ball in the second half with a noticeably drier field, making a short pass to TE Ben Bresnahan for a 19-yard gain before a 12-yard rush by RB Abram Smith. The Defenders called in K Matt McCrane for a 49-yard field goal attempt. LB Chris Garrett blocked the kick for the team's first blocked kick of the season.

Following a turnover on downs by St. Louis on their next drive, D.C. scored their first touchdown on a 4-yard rush by WR Seth Williams. DiLiello threw a 17-yard pass to Williams on 3rd and 10 followed by a 9-yard rush by WR Javon Antonio to set up Williams touchdown rush and make the score 13-8.

QB Chevan Corderio then made his Battlehawks debut with 4:33 left in the game. Corderio handed the ball to RB Kevon Latulas for a 10-yard rush followed by a 12-yard rush before the clock hit zero on another Battlehawks win.

The Battlehawks will return to the "Battledome" for the XFL Conference Championship vs. the D.C. Defenders at 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 8 at The Dome at America's Center. The game will be televised on FOX. Tickets are available at UFLBattlehawks.com/tickets.







