The Battlehawk Brief: Week 10 2025

May 30, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







And in the blink of an eye, we've reached the last week of the regular season. A five-game winning streak, the chance to win eight games for the first time in franchise history, and the playoffs await. Appreciate all of you who have shown support throughout the season-whether it's coming to a game(s), watching a video, replying to a post, or just a simple "KaKaw!" when you see the logo, it helps make a difference.

Not looking past tonight's game, as anytime the Battlehawks and Defenders get together you know it's instant intensity and must-watch football. In addition, Anthony Becht has made a point to every player, you never know when someone will be watching. Every snap is a chance to make an impression that can affect your future. Confident that every player who wears the Battlehawks helmet tonight will be ready to put their best foot forward.

And don't forget this is a preview of the XFL Conference Championship next week at "The Battledome".

Season ticket holders, be sure to renew your seats by this Wednesday, June 4th, or they will be released to the general public. We all share the same visions of a packed Dome, but that only happens if you are part of the crowd. As Coach always says, "bring a friend".

-Not sure what playing time will look around the league this weekend, so let's take a moment and recognize some of the standout performances from the Battlehawks...

Head Coach Anthony Becht explained the team would go about it a little differently this year, but the Battlehawks offense has still scored the second most points of any team (218), ranking first in total rushing yards (1298), rushing touchdowns (15), rushing yards per game (144.2) and average rushing yards per carry (4.8).

The duo of Max Duggan and Jacob Saylors are tied for second in the UFL with 5 rushing touchdowns. Duggan's 300 rushing yards are the most amongst all QBs.

While Saylors leads the UFL and has set new franchise records for most carries (113) and rushing yards (499), don't overlook his effectiveness as a receiver. Jacob has 22 catches for 245 yards (11.1) and is the only running back in the Top 20 for receiving.

Heading into this final weekend of regular play, Saylor's 744 total yards rank 4th in the UFL and nobody was jumping higher or yelling louder for joy when his teammates Jarveon Howard and Kevon Latulas had the chance to shine last week.

Defensively, St. Louis has allowed the fewest points against 155 (17.2). The Battlehawks also lead the league with 9 interceptions and have allowed the second lowest pass completion percentage (56.4%, 149 - 264), the fewest rushing touchdowns (5) and the second fewest overall touchdowns (18).

Pita Taumoepenu has recorded a UFL-leading 7.5 sacks to set a new franchise record. He also leads the league with 3 forced fumbles.

On special teams, Jahcour Pearson has returned a UFL-leading 24 punts for 294 yards (12.3 avg) to set a Battlehawks season record and pass Kirby Dar Dar (287 yards) of the New York/New Jersey Hitmen in the 2001 iteration of the XFL for the all-time spring football record.

Yesterday, a group of middle school students from Ohio were excited to meet their favorite player, Rodrigo Blankenship. Why not? "Hot Rod" has made the most field goals in the league this season and has been an offensive weapon for the Battlehawks. And one can't ignore the leg of Sterling Hitchcock, who has regularly pinned the opposition inside their own 20-yard line with his punts this year.

The All-UFL Team will be announced soon and hope that several of the St. Louis Battlehawks are recognized for their performances this season. The journey is not complete, but it has been a privilege to watch the effort thus far.

-On the subject of awards, congratulations to Travis Feeney, who is the St. Louis Battlehawks nominee for the UFL Sportsman of the Year. Similar to the Walter Payton Award or Roberto Clemente Award, the UFL Sportsman of the Year is designed to recognize those players who show tremendous character and community involvement.

We are incredibly fortunate to have a team full of players who care and help others, but since his arrival to the Battlehawks three years ago, no one has shown more passion and heart for the community than Travis Feeney. The same tenacity he uses to chase down quarterbacks, Travis brings to making a difference off the field. From visiting hospitals, working with animal shelters, spending time with veterans each week, and becoming an Ambassador for the American Heart Association, Feeney is always looking for new ways to give back. Good luck in the voting!!

-Great to hear the announcement on KSHE 95 earlier this week that The Black Moods will be performing the national anthem and during the halftime of the UFL Championship on June 14th. I was first introduced to them before a benefit concert a few years ago and have since had the pleasure of seeing them perform several other times. Check out Bad News and Bella Donna, my two favorite tracks, and also love their version of Roadhouse Blues with Robbie Krieger. Can't wait to hear them rock on the 50-yard line.







United Football League Stories from May 30, 2025

