Stallions vs. Showboats Preview

May 30, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







Three Stallions To Watch On Offense

J'Mar Smith: Is it Smith's job as the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season? Truth is the former Louisiana Tech standout has given his former college head coach no reason to make a change. He's hitting deep throws and leading the Stallions to offensive success. In three games, Smith is 39-of-63 for 632 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. He's also rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown. It wouldn't be surprising, though, for Holtz to play two quarterbacks in Sunday's regular season finale.

Deon Cain: The 6-foot-1,194-pound Clemson graduate is making a strong case to join a NFL roster once the UFL season is finished. Cain has four touchdown receptions of 50 yards or more this season and is averaging 18.2 yards per catch on his 27 receptions. Four of his six touchdowns on the season came in the past two weeks. During that span, he had six catches for 170 yards with four touchdowns.

Davion Davis: Timely receptions have been a big part of Davis' contribution this season. But he is also the team's second leading receiver with 22 catches for 192 yards and a touchdown. Davis also teams with Amari Rodgers to form perhaps the best punt return duo in the UFL. Put their numbers together and they have 310 yards on 25 returns, which is an average of 12.4 yards per return.

THREE STALLIONS TO WATCH ON DEFENSE

Kyahva Tezino: The playmaking linebacker is one of four top-notch linebackers for the Stallions. While his overall snaps may have dropped a bit, Tezino is once again the team leader in tackles. He has 53 tackles, which is nine more than the next Stallion defender, to go with five tackles for loss, a sack, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He is also the Stallions top big playmaker on the defensive side of the football.

Shyheim Carter: The former University of Alabama cornerback made one of the biggest plays of the season to end the Michigan Panthers final chance in last week's game that determined the USFL Conference leader. Carter stayed in zone coverage and knocked the football to turf on 4th-and-goal in the final seconds. His play helped the Stallions hold for the victory. Carter had six tackles in the win, including five solo tackles. Carter has 20 tackles in five games.

Myjai Sanders: The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Sanders, who is a former NFL Draft third round pick in 2022, looks poised to pick up his production at an edge rusher spot that has been hit by injury. Sanders got the start the past three weeks. He has been disruptive, even if the stats don't always show his contribution. Sanders has 17 tackles, two tackles for loss and three pass breakups.

REVENGE TIME

Memphis is the lone team to face Birmingham a second time in the regular season after beating the Stallions in the first meeting. The other two teams with regular season wins over the Stallions are the St. Louis Battlehawks and D.C. Defenders. Both of those wins came at home for STL and D.C., and neither has to make a return trip to Birmingham. But the Stallions have the opportunity to play for a spot in the UFL Championship Game on Saturday, June 14 in St. Louis, Mo. St. Louis and D.C. will play to see which team represents the XFL Conference in that game.

Memphis beat Birmingham, 24-20, in overtime at Protective Stadium on April 25. That game featured the first overtime in UFL history and a Kick Six return for a touchdown late in the first half by Isiah Hennie. Memphis is 1-3 since that victory and the Stallions are 3-1 in that same time span.

SCOUTING THE MEMPHIS SHOWBOATS

The Memphis offense has been inconsistent - at best this season. The Showboats have a solid running back in Deneric Prince but Memphis still sits at the bottom of the UFL in rushing yards per game with 85.1. Dresser Winn has done some nice things at quarterback in his four games, including leading the Showboats to the win over the Stallions, but the passing game has some inconsistency also. Three Memphis quarterbacks - Winn, E.J. Perry and Troy Williams - have combined for five touchdowns and eight interceptions. Wide receiver Jonathan Adams (32 catches for 418 yards with two touchdowns) has played well for Memphis.

Steele Chambers has established himself as one of the top linebackers in the UFL. He is third in the UFL with 73 total tackles. But the inconsistency also hurts Memphis on the defensive side. Memphis leads the league in total yards allowed passing but are seventh in passing touchdowns allowed. The Showboats are tied for last in sacks (12) and tackles for loss (31) and seventh in rush defense but are the fourth best team in total defense.

Memphis has struggled to get fans in the stands. The Showboats averaged 3,846 fans in their first four home games. A season-low 2,044 fans were in attendance during last week's loss to the Arlington Renegades. This Sunday's game will end the season for the Showboats.







United Football League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.