Brahmas Hold off Defenders, Earn First Win of Season in 24-18 Victory

April 20, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

San Antonio Brahmas News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - Aidan Robbins rushed for two touchdowns, and Mathew Sexton returned a punt for a score as the San Antonio Brahmas (1-3, 1-2 XFL) secured their first win of the season with a 24-18 victory over the previously unbeaten D.C. Defenders (3-1, 1-1 XFL) on Sunday night at Audi Field. It was interim head coach Payton Pardee's first win.

The Brahmas struck early and fast. Robbins punched in a 2-yard touchdown to cap an 11-play, 76-yard opening drive. Just minutes later, Sexton electrified the game with an 83-yard punt return touchdown, giving San Antonio a 12-0 lead late in the first quarter.

D.C. responded with a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Ta'amu to Briley Moore-McKinney and a pair of field goals from Matt McCrane to trim the deficit. But Robbins' second rushing touchdown, a 5-yarder in the final minute of the first half, helped the Brahmas carry an 18-12 lead into halftime.

Ta'amu, who finished 19-of-31 for 300 yards and a touchdown, tied the game midway through the third quarter with a 7-yard rushing score. However, San Antonio answered immediately, with quarterback Kellen Mond connecting with Greg Ward Jr. for a 9-yard touchdown, which proved to be the final score of the game.

Mond went 14-of-20 for 121 yards and a touchdown, avoiding turnovers and taking no sacks. Robbins had 13 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries, while Anthony McFarland Jr. led all Brahmas rushers with 55 yards on 14 attempts.

Despite outgaining San Antonio 409-219 in total offense, D.C. was hampered by 13 penalties for 121 yards and a 1-of-3 conversion rate in the red zone. The Brahmas defense, led by Tavante Beckett's 14 tackles, came up clutch, forcing two fourth-quarter turnovers on downs.

The Defenders' final drive ended at the Brahmas' 9-yard line as time expired.

San Antonio will look to build on the momentum next week when they host the Houston Roughnecks in their home opener at the Alamodome at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN Sunday. D.C. aims to rebound from its first loss of the season when they travel to the Arlington Renegades at 11 a.m. Sunday.

