Arlington Renegades Suffer First Home Loss, Defeated by DC Defenders 37-33

April 27, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The Arlington Renegades (3-2, 2-1) suffered its first home loss as a big fourth quarter performance from XFL Conference opponent DC Defenders (4-1, 2-1) outlasted the Renegades 37-33 Sunday afternoon at Choctaw Stadium.

With the score sitting at 30-22 at the start of the final quarter, DC tallied 15 points in the game's final 15 minutes to take the win in Arlington after holding the Renegades to three points during the quarter. The game fell within reach for the home team before a pass from QB Luis Perez was picked off in the end zone with 15 seconds left on the clock.

The game's opening series from the Renegades put eight points on the scoreboard as QB Perez connected on a pass to WR Deontay Burnett who then ran in a 63-yard touchdown. The home team then successfully earned two more points with a successful 2-point conversion attempt. PK Lucas Havrisik extended the lead to 11-0 with a made field goal.

The Defenders scored a touchdown in the beginning minutes of the second quarter to shorten the Renegades' lead to 11-6. The visiting team's 2-point PAT attempt pass was intercepted by Arlington's CB Ajene Harris.

A six-play, 71-yard series in the second quarter extended the lead to 19-6 as 35 yards was gained from WR Isaiah Winstead outpacing the DC defense to catch a pass. RB Kalen Ballage posted a 15-yard rush as the Renegades were pushed back 10 yards due to an offensive hold. The call didn't stop Arlington's offense as Ballage ran in his second touchdown of the season a play later. The series ended with Sal Canella catching the ball in the end zone during the extra 2-point attempt to extend the lead to 19-6.

DC scored another touchdown before they were prevented from making any extra points to put the game within seven points (19-12). A touchdown from RB De'Veon Smith and a 2-point PAT catch from WR JaVonta Payton gave Arlington a 27-12 lead. DC connected on a field goal in the final seconds to end the first half with the Renegades up 27-15.

The Defenders opened up the third quarter with a touchdown and a successful one-point conversion play. It would be until the last few minutes of the quarter that the Renegades would score as Havrisik's 42-yard field goal attempt went through the goal post. The third stanza concluded with Arlington up 30-22.

Renegades' PK Havrisik kicked another successful field goal in the fourth before the visiting team scored another touchdown and a two-point conversion to bring the game within one point with seven minutes left in the game. A fumble made by the home team was recovered by the visitors. Two plays later, Arlington regained the ball as CB Ajene Harris picked off a pass from DC's quarterback. Unfortunately, the Renegades would be held scoreless for the remainder of the contest while the Defenders registered another touchdown and a successful one-point conversion to lead the XFL Conference standings.

The Renegades hit the road this week to face the St. Louis Battlehawks (3-2, 1-2) for a Friday night battle on May 2 at 7 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES

WR Deontay Burnett's 63-yard touchdown catch marks the longest touchdown pass from the Renegades this season.

CB Ajene Harris' interception in the fourth quarter marked his third of the season, which leads the UFL this season.

QB Luis Perez connected on 23-of-33 passes for 268 yards. During Sunday's game, he recorded his longest pass of 63 yards.

PK Lucas Havrisik went 3-for-3 in field goal attempts on Sunday. He went 2-for-2 on field goals kicked between 40-49 yards while making his season's longest field goal attempt from the 47-yard line in the fourth quarter.

Arlington punter Marquette King extended his streak of having at least one punt return landing within the 20-yard line to five games.

