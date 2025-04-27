Brahmas Drop Home Opener to Houston Roughnecks, 27-3

April 27, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

San Antonio Brahmas News Release







In a tough home opener at the Alamodome, the San Antonio Brahmas struggled to find their offensive rhythm, falling 27-3 to the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday afternoon. The Brahmas offense was held to 118 total yards and one third-down conversion, while Houston capitalized on a pair of rushing touchdowns and a late pick-six to seal the win.

Quarterbacks Kellen Mond and Jarrett Guarantano combined to go 10-of-24 for 41 yards and two interceptions.

The Brahmas defense saw solid efforts from Jordan Williams, Tavante Beckett, and Jordan Mosley. Williams led all tacklers with nine total stops (eight solo), while Beckett and Mosley each added eight tackles of their own. The trio combined for 25 of the team's 49 total tackles and helped limit Houston's passing attack to just 167 net yards.

Running back Anthony McFarland delivered a productive performance on the ground, rushing six times for 40 yards, including a 25-yard burst in the first half. McFarland also contributed on special teams with a 35-yard kickoff return. His 75 all-purpose yards accounted for over 60 percent of the Brahmas' offensive output.

A third-quarter 33-yard field goal from Tristan Vizcaino was the lone scoring play for San Antonio, who managed just 118 total yards on 42 offensive plays. Vizcaino's field goal was set up by Jalen Elliot's interception, which brought San Antonio within, 18-3.

Houston's Jalan McClendon went 22-of-32 for 171 yards and an interception. Zaquandre White ran 11 times for 40 yards and a touchdown. Justin Hall led all receivers in the game with nine catches for 68 yards.

The Brahmas (1-4) will look to bounce back next Sunday against the Birmingham Stallions (3-2) at Protective Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT on FOX.

