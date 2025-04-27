UFL Statement About Investigation into Incident Between Players and Fan at Conclusion of Michigan Panthers-St. Louis Battlehawks Game

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League issued the following statement about an incident that occurred between UFL players and a fan at the conclusion of the Michigan Panthers vs. the St. Louis Battlehawks game in St. Louis last evening.

Statement from United Football League Spokesman Mike Wade

"The UFL is aware of the incident that took place last evening at the conclusion of the Michigan Panthers vs. St. Louis Battlehawks game in St. Louis. League officials are currently investigating the matter."

