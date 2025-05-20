United Football League Unveils Network Coverage for UFL Conference Championship Games on June 8

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced the network coverage for the UFL Conference Championship Games airing on ABC and FOX on Sunday, June 8.

The USFL Conference Championship will be televised by ABC featuring a matchup between the Michigan Panthers and the defending UFL Champion Birmingham Stallions at Birmingham's Protective Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 3:00 p.m. ET.

The XFL Conference Championship will be presented by FOX when the DC Defenders face the St. Louis Battlehawks at St. Louis' The Dome at America's Center. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET.

The winners of the conference championship game will advance to the 2025 UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog taking place at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, with ABC airing the league's second championship on Saturday, June 14, beginningat 8:00 p.m. ET.







