United Football League to Conduct Youth Football Clinics in Eight Markets Beginning June 10
May 20, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - As the second season of the United Football League wraps up its second season, the spring football league will bring its football expertise to young football players through a series of football camps in all eight of the UFL's markets. The sessions will begin when the league conducts its first clinic at Missouri Baptist University in St. Louis on Tuesday, June 10, as part of the lead-up to the 2025 UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog at The Dome at America's Center on Saturday, June 14, at 8 p.m. ET.
Over 400 players from Grades 5-12 per market are expected at each clinic, which will feature a flag football camp (Grades 5-12), and a football camp (Grades 7-12). The camps will be led by UFL officials, head coaches, assistant coaches, and players who competed during the current 2025 season. Top level instructions will include fundamental football skills, including speed and agility, and position specific development.
"The UFL is dedicated to expanding the game of football at all levels," says UFL Vice President of Football Operations David Dykeman. "With the vast amount of expertise acquired by our coaches and players throughout their lives at the professional, collegiate, and scholastic levels, we feel one of the ways that we will achieve this goal and give back to his game which we are passionate about is by passing those lessons on to the next generation."
The schedule includes:
Date Location City Host
Tues., June10 Missouri Baptist University St. Louis, MO St. Louis Battlehawks
Tues., June, 17 Wayne State University Detroit, MI Michigan Panthers
Wed., June 18 Eastern Senior High School Washington, DC DC Defenders
Sat., June 21 Rhodes College Memphis, TN Memphis Showboats
Tues., June 24 Choctaw Stadium Arlington, TX Arlington Renegades
Wed., June 25 TDECU Stadium Houston, TX Houston Roughnecks
Thurs., June 26 Heroes Stadium San Antonio, TX San Antonio Brahmas
Wed., July23 TBD Birmingham, AL Birmingham Stallions
Players can find out more information about the clinics and register to participate at theufl.com.
United Football League Stories from May 20, 2025
- Boogie Roberts' Unscripted Journey - Memphis Showboats
- United Football League to Conduct Youth Football Clinics in Eight Markets Beginning June 10 - UFL
- United Football League Unveils Network Coverage for UFL Conference Championship Games on June 8 - UFL
- Perez, Feeney and Baker Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Perez, Feeney and Baker Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Perez, Feeney and Baker Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.