United Football League to Conduct Youth Football Clinics in Eight Markets Beginning June 10

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - As the second season of the United Football League wraps up its second season, the spring football league will bring its football expertise to young football players through a series of football camps in all eight of the UFL's markets. The sessions will begin when the league conducts its first clinic at Missouri Baptist University in St. Louis on Tuesday, June 10, as part of the lead-up to the 2025 UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog at The Dome at America's Center on Saturday, June 14, at 8 p.m. ET.

Over 400 players from Grades 5-12 per market are expected at each clinic, which will feature a flag football camp (Grades 5-12), and a football camp (Grades 7-12). The camps will be led by UFL officials, head coaches, assistant coaches, and players who competed during the current 2025 season. Top level instructions will include fundamental football skills, including speed and agility, and position specific development.

"The UFL is dedicated to expanding the game of football at all levels," says UFL Vice President of Football Operations David Dykeman. "With the vast amount of expertise acquired by our coaches and players throughout their lives at the professional, collegiate, and scholastic levels, we feel one of the ways that we will achieve this goal and give back to his game which we are passionate about is by passing those lessons on to the next generation."

The schedule includes:

Date Location City Host

Tues., June10 Missouri Baptist University St. Louis, MO St. Louis Battlehawks

Tues., June, 17 Wayne State University Detroit, MI Michigan Panthers

Wed., June 18 Eastern Senior High School Washington, DC DC Defenders

Sat., June 21 Rhodes College Memphis, TN Memphis Showboats

Tues., June 24 Choctaw Stadium Arlington, TX Arlington Renegades

Wed., June 25 TDECU Stadium Houston, TX Houston Roughnecks

Thurs., June 26 Heroes Stadium San Antonio, TX San Antonio Brahmas

Wed., July23 TBD Birmingham, AL Birmingham Stallions

Players can find out more information about the clinics and register to participate at theufl.com.







