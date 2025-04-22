Preview: Showboats at Stallions

April 22, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

The Memphis Showboats are still seeking their first win of the 2025 United Football League season. To get it this week, they are going to need to go on the road, defeat the defending UFL Champions and defeat a team they have never been victorious against in the modern era of spring professional football.

The Birmingham Stallions are coming off three straight championship seasons (2-USFL, 1-UFL) and are rolling again in 2025. Birmingham is 3-1 and tied for the lead in the USFL Conference. The Stallions are averaging just 16.3 points per game, but are finding ways to win. Birmingham's defense is No. 2 in the UFL, allowing just 13.8 points a game.

Friday's game is slated for a 7 p.m. CT kickoff in Birmingham and will be broadcast nationally on FOX. It will be Memphis' second consecutive appearance (all on the road) on FOX UFL Friday Night. The game will also be heard live on Sirius XM satellite radio. The Memphis radio broadcast will be heard on Hot 107.1.

Adams Continues to Lead the League

Wide receiver Jonathan Adams had the top receiving performances in the UFL in Weeks One and Two. His production dipped a bit in Week Three and Week Four, but he still leads the league in receptions and receiving yards.

His 284 yards receiving are 61 yards better than San Antonio's Jacob Harris (223) and his 22 receptions are five better than Houston's Jutin Hall.

His 128-yard receiving performance vs. D.C. in Week Two remains the only 100-yard receiving performance in the UFL this season. That total is No. 4 on the UFL all-time single-game receiving chart.

Steele Stacking Up Stops

Linebacker Steele Chambers has recorded double-digit tackles in three of the four weeks of the UFL season. He tallied 10 total tackles in both the Showboats' opener against Michigan and Week Two against D.C., before tallying a season-high 11 last week at Michigan.

Chambers is No. 2 in the United Football League in total tackles with 37, trailing Michigan' Frank Ginda (39). Chambers' 23 solo stops ranks No. 2 only behind San Antonio's Jordan Williams (24).

Coghlin Continues Converting

In his professional career, Matt Coghlin has missed just 4 field goals, going 40-of-44 (90.7 percent). With a 52-yarder last week, Coghlin is now 8-of-10 (80 percent) from 50-plus yards as a professional kicker.

Coghlin was the most accurate kicker in the United Football League last season. He converted on 94.1 percent of his field-goal attempts (16-of-17) with a long of 57 yards in 2024.

Coghlin is 6-of-7 this season, with his only miss being a blocked field goal attempt at D.C. in Week Two.

