2025 UFL Championship Game Presented by Underdog Tickets to Go on Sale Today for General Public

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The United Football League has announced that tickets for the 2025 UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog will go on sale to the general public today beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. The spring football league's title game will take place for the second year in a row at The Dome at America's Center, home of the UFL's St. Louis Battlehawks, on Saturday, June 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ABC.

Ticket prices for the 2025 UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog ticket prices begin at $29. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more fans. In addition, premium offerings include suites and the Battlehawks Bridge. Tickets to the 2025 UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog are available through Ticketmaster.

In addition to the two best UFL teams facing off for the title, the game will be the culmination of a week of events that will embrace the spirit of the spring football league. On Tuesday, June 10, the UFL and the Battlehawks will conduct two free youth football clinics for local students in the 5th through 12th grades at Missouri Baptist University in St. Louis. The team will then host a Leadership Huddle in association with United Way of Greater St. Louis and Verizon on Thursday, June 12, featuring UFL Owner Dany Garcia as the event's keynote speaker. Additional details about fan experience events leading up to the championship will be announced at a future date.

St. Louis hosted the inaugural UFL Championship Game in 2024 when the Birmingham Stallions defeated the San Antonio Brahmas, 25-0, to win their third consecutive championship as 27,396 fans gathered to watch the title game. The Gateway to the West has become a cornerstone of the league's enthusiasm since the Battlehawks began playing at the venue in 2020 during its Legacy XFL era. Last year, St. Louis led the UFL in attendance, attracting 171,825 fans for the season, averaging 34,365 spectators for its five home games.

The Dome at America's Center has hosted numerous conventions, trade shows, and major concert and sporting events since it opened in 1995, including the 2005 NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four, the Big 12 Championship Game in 1996, Beyonce's "Renaissance" Tour in 2023, and concerts by major artists, such as U2, the Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks, and Kendrick Lamar.

As a benefit to UFL season ticket members, tickets were offered to them during a presale window starting on Sunday, April 13, when the league announced that St. Louis would once again be the site of the championship game.

