Chris Rowland Named Nominee for 2025 UFL Sportsman of the Year

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DC Defenders wide receiver Chris Rowland has been named one of the eight nominees for the 2025 United Football League Sportsman of the Year Award, the league announced today.

This distinguished award honors the UFL player who best embodies the league's core values-excellence on the field and an unwavering dedication to making a difference off it. Rowland has embraced his new role as a leader for this year's team and has served as a mentor for teammates throughout the season.

"One thing about Chris Rowland, his energy doesn't change on or off the field," Defenders head coach Shannon Harris said. "His work ethic is elite and he has the biggest heart. The way he cares about his teammates and everyone within our organization is amazing. He's one of the greatest people I've had the honor to work with."

The Nolensville, Tennessee native has had a career-best season with 42 receptions for 522 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games played, including his first career passing touchdown. Off the field, Rowland has fostered friendships with Defenders fans with appearances at fan activation events throughout the season.

Rowland is joined by seven other exceptional players nominated by coaches, teammates, and league officials for their combined excellence in performance and community engagement:

Seth Green- Arlington Renegades

Barry Wesley - Birmingham Stallions

Leon O'Neal Jr. - Houston Roughnecks

Jaylon Allen - Memphis Showboats

Ryan Nelson - Michigan Panthers

Steven Stillianos - San Antonio Brahmas

Travis Feeney - St. Louis Battlehawks

The 2025 UFL Sportsman of the Year Award will be presented during the UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog. The honor goes to the player who best exemplifies leadership, character, and a commitment to bettering both the game and the lives of those around them.







