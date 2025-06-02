United Football League Announces 2025 All-UFL Team

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced its 2025 All-UFL Team. The St. Louis Battlehawks and DC Defenders, who will meet in this weekend's XFL Conference Championship, led the way, each earning a league-high seven selections.

The All-UFL Team was selected by a panel of league and team executives, coaches and players from all eight teams and broadcast partners. Selections were based on player performances throughout the recently concluded 10-game regular season. The 2025 All-UFL Team features:

2025 ALL-UFL TEAM

Offense

Quarterback: Bryce Perkins, Michigan Panthers

Running Back: Jashaun Corbin, San Antonio Brahmas

Jacob Saylors, St. Louis Battlehawks

Wide Receiver: Deon Cain, Birmingham Stallions

Chris Rowland, DC Defenders

Tyler Vaughns, Arlington Renegades

Tight End: Sal Cannella, Arlington Renegades

Gunnar Oakes, Michigan Panthers

Offensive Guard: Cohl Cabral, Michigan Panthers

Steven Gonzalez, St. Louis Battlehawks

Center: Mike Panasiuk, St. Louis Battlehawks

Offensive Tackle: Yasir Durant, DC Defenders

Ryan Nelson, Michigan Panthers

Defense

Defensive Tackles: Joe Wallace, DC Defenders

Perrion Winfrey, Birmingham Stallions

Edge: Derick Roberson, DC Defenders

Pita Taumoepenu, St. Louis Battlehawks

Linebackers: Tavante Beckett, San Antonio Brahmas

Willie Harvey, St. Louis Battlehawks

Anthony HInes, DC Defenders

Cornerbacks: Deandre Baker, DC Defenders

Ajene Harris, Arlington Renegades

Kedrick Whitehead Jr., Michigan Panthers

Safeties: Leon O'Neal Jr., Houston Roughnecks

Arnold Tarpley III, Michigan Panthers

Special Teams

Kicker: Rodrigo Blankenship, St. Louis Battlehawks

Punter: Brad Wing, San Antonio Brahmas

Long Snapper: Alexander Matheson, St. Louis Battlehawks

Return Specialist: Chris Rowland, DC Defenders

The 2025 United Football League playoffs begin this weekend. Both Conference Championship games presented by New Era are slated for Sunday, June 8. The USFL Conference Championship Game is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at Protective Stadium, where the Birmingham Stallions will host the Michigan Panthers. The XFL Conference Championship will kick off at 6 p.m. ET at The Dome at America's Center, with the St. Louis Battlehawks hosting the DC Defenders.

The season will conclude with the UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog on Saturday, June 14, at 8 p.m. ET at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

Tickets to the 2025 UFL Conference Championship games and the UFL Championship are available at theufl.com.







