Parker Romo Makes Big Debut with Atlanta

Published on September 15, 2025 under United Football League (UFL)

Just six days after arriving for a tryout and being signed to the practice squad, John Parker Romo found himself at the center of the action-and the scoreboard-for the Atlanta Falcons. Elevated to the active roster before Sunday's game, he drilled five field goals, including a booming 54-yarder, to help lift the team to their first win of the season, a 22-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

"He stepped up tonight," said Falcons Head Coach Raheem Morris. "He did a great job. He went out there and nailed the kicks. And that's all you can ask of the young man. He did what he's required to do and we got a big time win."

Following his 2023 All-XFL performance with the Brahmas, Parker Romo signed with the Detroit Lions and then spent time on the Chicago Bears practice squad.

Last year, he made his NFL debut, connecting in four games with Minnesota when Will Reichard was injured. Parker Romo was successful on 11-of-12 field goals and made 7-of-8 extra point attempts for the Vikings and then finished 2024 on the New England Patriots practice squad.







