San Antonio Brahmas Offensive Coordinator Payton Pardee Named to Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Coaching Academy

April 16, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

TAMPA, Fla. - San Antonio Brahmas offensive coordinator Payton Pardee has been named one of 25 finalists out of nearly 1,000 applicants for the 2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Coaching Academy announced by the Buccaneers today.

"I am honored and very grateful to be selected to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Coaching Academy," Pardee said. "I'm excited to learn and grow more as a coach through this academy."

The Glazer family, owners of the Buccaneers, created the Academy as part of their longstanding commitment to helping develop leaders both on and off the field. Now in its second year, the Academy was established to create new pathways for coaches seeking the opportunity to work in the National Football League (NFL).

"Payton is a young, outstanding coach who can handle anything, " Brahmas head coach Wade Phillips said. "He's coached special teams, wide receivers and now offensive coordinator for us. He's done it all and done it well."

Pardee was elevated to offensive coordinator last week and led the Brahmas to a season-high in total offense (257 yards). He's coached one of the top special teams units and receiving corps in Legacy XFL and the UFL the last two seasons. Last season with the Brahmas, wide receiver Jontre Kirklin led the UFL in total receptions and three receivers ranked in the Top 25 in receiving yards. His special teams unit featured veteran punter Brad Wing who led the UFL in punts downed inside the 20 (12) while ranking second with a 45.9 yard average. Long snapper Rex Sunahara took over as the starter for the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season and snapped in 24 games between the UFL and NFL last year.

Already in 2025, wide receiver Jacob Harris ranks second in the UFL in receiving yards through three games while Wing leads the league in punting averaging (51.8 yards per punt) and kick returner Anthony McFarland Jr. leads the UFL in kickoff return yards. Pardee is the grandson of the late great Jack Pardee, who served as NFL head coach for the Chicago Bears and Houston Oilers and earned All-American honors at Texas A&M while being one of the famed Junction Boys, the 1954 Texas A&M preseason camp held in Junction, Texas, held by the great Paul "Bear" Bryant.

The Buccaneers National Coaching Academy will take place from May 5-11 at the team's training facility, AdventHealth Training Center. In addition to taking part in team meetings and on-field coaching sessions with Buccaneers rookies, this year's class will participate in masterclass sessions with Super-Bowl Champion head coaches Jon Gruden, Bruce Arians and Tony Dungy, Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronde Barber, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht. Additional programming will include sessions focused on film review and breakdowns, media training, business insights and interactive networking opportunities.

The 2025 finalists come from around the world with individuals currently working in five countries, including the United States, Germany, Denmark, England and Japan. Of the 25 selected, 11 work at the high school level, while eight occupy roles in the college ranks. Five hold coaching positions in professional leagues outside of the NFL, four of which are abroad. All participants will be awarded scholarships to cover the costs of the Academy while in Tampa.

"The Buccaneers National Coaching Academy was incredibly successful last year, and my entire staff and I look forward to welcoming this new group of finalists to Tampa this May," said Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles. "I am thankful and appreciative of the Glazer family's continued commitment to opening doors for deserving coaches. They wanted to create something with real impact and this experience has already been life-changing for some. These coaches will receive access and knowledge that is offered nowhere else and will play an important role in their career journeys."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Coaching Academy is open to all persons with three or more years of coaching or work experience in a football program at the high school, college or semi-professional league level. Applications were reviewed by Buccaneers coaches, scouting personnel, along with football operations and front office staff.

Upon completion of the team's rookie minicamp, the coaching and front office staff will then select five top candidates to participate in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship for training camp and preseason.

