Wade Phillips to Take Leave of Absence as Head Coach of San Antonio Brahmas

April 16, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

San Antonio Brahmas News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - United Football League President & CEO Russ Brandon and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Daryl Johnston announced today that Wade Phillips, head coach of the defending XFL Conference Champion San Antonio Brahmas, has informed them that he will be taking a leave of absence from the team for personal reasons. Brandon and Johnston have named Offensive Coordinator Payton Pardee to serve as interim head coach for the 2025 UFL season.

Statement from UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon and

UFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Daryl Johnston

"The UFL is extremely grateful for the leadership that Wade has delivered to the UFL as head coach of the San Antonio Brahmas. The credibility that he has brought to the UFL as a Head Coach validates what we are building as a league. This coaching legend has the respect of everyone in the league as well as throughout the entire football community for his dedication and accomplishments as a coach for over 50 years. If and when Wade is ready to return to the sidelines, the entire UFL Family will be there to cheer him on."

Phillips has served as head coach of the Brahmas since 2024, when he led the team to the XFL Conference Championship and a place in the inaugural UFL Championship Game following a 7-3 regular season record. Previously, Phillips was the head coach of the Houston Roughnecks in 2023 compiling a 7-3 record and earning first place in the South Division when Houston competed in the XFL. With over 50 years of coaching at the professional and collegiate levels, Phillips has held heading coaching stints with the NFL's New Orleans Saints (1985), Denver Broncos (1993-94), Buffalo Bills (1998-2000), Atlanta Falcons (2003), Dallas Cowboys (2007-10), and Houston Texans (2013).

Pardee was elevated to offensive coordinator last week and led the Brahmas to a season-high in total offense (252 yards). He has coached one of the top special teams units and receiving corps in Legacy XFL and the UFL the last two seasons. His special teams unit featured veteran punter Brad Wing who led the UFL in punts downed inside the 20 (12) while ranking second with a 45.9 yard average. Pardee is the grandson of the late Jack Pardee, who served as NFL head coach for the Chicago Bears and Houston Oilers and earned All-American honors at Texas A&M while being one of the famed Junction Boys, the 1954 Texas A&M preseason camp held in Junction, Texas, by football coach Paul "Bear" Bryant.

The Brahmas will travel to Washington, D.C., to take on the DC Defenders on Sunday, April 20, at 5:00 p.m. ET in a game airing on FOX.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.