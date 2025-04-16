I Love Football: Defenders Host Brahmas in a 'Celebration of Football' Game on Easter Sunday

April 16, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Washington, D.C. - The DC Defenders return to Audi Field on Sunday, April 20 at 5 p.m. ET, looking to extend their winning streak as they face off against Wade Phillips and the San Antonio Brahmas in a Week 4 spring football showdown.

"Faith, family, and football come together this weekend for an unmissable new spring tradition," said Kate Greenberg, Vice President of Team Business for the DC Defenders. "Fans are encouraged to bring the whole family to Audi Field as the undefeated Defenders take the field. Together, we will celebrate all the ways that football enhances our community."

Football Highlights

The Brahmas will visit Audi Field for the first time this season. The Defenders hold a 3-1 all-time series lead, with the lone loss coming in the 2024 season opener at the Alamodome.

After last week's thrilling road victory against conference rival St. Louis Battlehawks, DC improves to 3-0 on the season and remains the only undefeated team in the league.

The Defenders boast an impressive 13-3 all-time record at Audi Field, a true home field advantage buoyed by incredible fan energy and support.

This Sunday's game features current UFL Defensive Player of the Week, DE Andre Mintze, who posted career highs in sacks (2), forced fumbles (2), and added a fumble recovery in the Defender's Week 3 win over St. Louis. Mintze is the third Defender this season to earn Player of the Week honors, joining LB Anthony Hines III (Defensive) and K Matt McCrane (Special Teams), who were recognized for their standout performances in the Week 1 victory over defending champion Birmingham Stallions.

Fan Experience

Authentic fan experiences enhance game day from beginning to end for fans of all ages. Ticket prices starting as low as $25 ensure the experience is affordable.

In the District, we don't just like football, we love it! Join us on Sunday for our 'Celebration of Football' themed game, where we'll kick off the festivities by recognizing the powerhouse D.C. Divas of the Women's Football Alliance. The professional women's football team kicks off its 25th anniversary season later this month. Earlier this year, the Defenders partnered with the Divas and Women Business Collaborative to host a special screening of the documentary film, The Herricanes, in celebration of National Girls + Women in Sports Day.

The Defenders will host a one-of-a-kind pregame edition of the popular podcast, Coffee with Ken. With special ticket entry to the live recording of the podcast, guests will hear from Daryl Johnston, Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the UFL, and Kate Greenberg, Vice President of Team Business for the DC Defenders, as they sip coffee with host Ken Biberaj and discuss game-enhancing innovations across the league and highlight the vital role the Defenders player in the local sports landscape. Click here for event details.

The Defenders welcome College Series partner school Georgetown University. Fans who purchase a ticket through this special bundle will receive an exclusive cobranded hat.

The Defenders welcome home Shield Crew season ticket members with exclusive field access and branded items only available to the most ardent fans. Defenders Kids Club members will enjoy an exclusive membership pack and the opportunity to participate in the high five line as the team runs out to take the field. Season tickets and Kids Club memberships are still available.

Bar Network partners will offer a pre-game gathering place along with food and drink specials for Defenders fans.

Community

Nominations are open for the DC Defenders Community Coach Award. United by our love of football, the award celebrates local football coaches who are growing the love of the game by creating opportunity and developing community through the sport of football. All active DMV-based coaches at any level are eligible to be nominated. One coach will be selected for the award by a panel of Defenders football and front office staff. Nominations close on Friday, May 9. Click here to view the nomination form.

April marks World Autism Month, a global movement to expand understanding, support, and acceptance for Autistic individuals. The Defenders have partnered with General Manager Von Hutchins and his family to increase awareness for the tangible community impact delivered by Parker's Way Foundation. In addition to the sensory room accessible on the Heineken Rooftop at Audi Field, the Defenders will also have sensory kits available at the Guest Experience window.

Standout players from the Flag Star Football girls flag league will take the field for a halftime flag football game. Fans can support Community Spotlight Partner, Flag Star Football Foundation, with a donation at the in-stadium retail shop or online to support the scholarship fund that ensures every child has the opportunity to play.

Know Before You Go

Gates open at Audi Field at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets are available online or at the Box Office on game day.

The match-up will be nationally televised on FOX.

