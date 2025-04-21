Defenders Fall Short to Brahmas in 24-18 Loss

April 21, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

D.C. Defenders News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - Despite 374 yards of total offense from quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, the DC Defenders (3-1, 1-1 XFL) were unable to gain traction late and lost 24-18 to the San Antonio Brahmas (1-3, 1-2 XFL) at Audi Field Sunday.

Trailing 24-18 with 4:18 left in the game, DC had one last drive to even the score and possibly take a late lead. Beginning on their own 17-yard line, the offense began to roll when running back Abram Smith extended the drive with a 12-yard rush on a third and two. Ta'amu rode that momentum and peppered three consecutive short passes for a total of 20 yards to move the sticks and put the Defenders at midfield. On second and eight, Ta'amu made his best play of the night with a 42-yard pass that arced over San Antonio's secondary and landed in the hands of receiver Braylon Sanders for a 42-yard catch and put them six yards from the endzone. Unfortunately, the Defenders were not able to capitalize on Sanders' catch and went three and out to cement the 24-18 loss.

How It Happened

San Antonio marched down the field to begin the game with an 11-play, 76-yard drive capped off by a two-yard rushing score from running back Aidan Robbins to put San Antonio up, 6-0.

The Brahmas added to their lead with 3:30 left in the first quarter as returner Matthew Sexton returned a punt for 46 yards to the endzone for a 12-0 lead.

DC countered on the next drive when Ta'amu found tight end Briley Moore-McKinney wide open for a 39-yard score to set the score at 12-6 early in the second quarter.

Ta'amu continued to move DC's offense forward in the second quarter with a 10 play, 72-yard drive that ended with a 25-yard field goal from kicker Matt McCrane. DC's quarterback made a pair of 20+ yard passes to receivers Javon Antonio and Cornell Powell to keep the drive alive and put them within three of San Antonio.

With six minutes left in the first half, San Antonio churned out an 11 play, 61-yard drive that ended with Robbins punching it into the endzone for his second touchdown of the day to give San Antonio an 18-9 lead.

McCrane collected his second field goal of the game with two seconds left in the first half for 42 yards to set the score at 18-12 entering halftime.

Ta'amu finished the first half with an impressive 11-for-14 with 175 passing yards and a touchdown.

DC didn't miss a beat in their opening drive of the second half with a 10 play, 81-yard drive with Ta'amu scoring on a seven-yard keeper to tie the game at 18.

The back-and-forth affair continued when San Antonio quarterback Kellen Mond led the Brahmas down the field and concluded the 50-yard drive with a short nine-yard touchdown pass to receiver Greg Ward for a 24-18 lead with less than six minutes left in the third quarter.

The Defenders will head west to take on the Arlington Renegades (3-1, 2-0 XFL) next week with the winner gaining sole possession of first place in the XFL conference. Kickoff is set for noon on Sunday, April 27 and the game will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Postgame Notes

Ta'amu finished the afternoon 19-for-31 (61%) with season-highs in passing yards (300), rushing yards (74) and collected two touchdowns. It was his second career game with 300+ passing yards and his first in a DC uniform. The Ole Miss product leads the UFL in passing yards (906) and touchdowns (6).

Sanders led the Defenders in receiving with a season-high 87 yards on three catches.

Receiver Chris Rowland matched a career-high seven receptions for 62 yards Sunday against San Antonio. He now ranks fourth in the UFL in receiving yards (191) and fifth in receptions (15).

DC outgained San Antonio in total yards by nearly double, 409-219.

Cornerback Bryce Thompson led the defense with a career-high eight tackles.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from April 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.