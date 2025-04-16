Defenders DE Andre Mintze Named UFL Defensive Player of the Week

April 16, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

D.C. Defenders News Release







Washington, D.C. - The DC Defenders announced today that defensive end Andre Mintz has been named the UFL Defensive Player of the Week for his standout performance in Week 3 against the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Mintz recorded career highs in sacks (2) and forced fumbles (2), while also adding a fumble recovery in the Defenders' win. His two forced fumbles set a new UFL regular season single-game record.

Mintz becomes the third Defender this season to earn Player of the Week honors, joining linebacker Anthony Hines III (Defensive) and kicker Matt McCrane (Special Teams), who were recognized for their performances in the Week 1 victory over the defending champion Birmingham Stallions.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.