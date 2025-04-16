UFL Announces Week Three Players of the Week

ARLINGTON, TX - April 16, 2025 - The United Football League has announced its Week Three Players of the Week. Michigan Panthers quarterback Bryce Perkins earned Pizza Hut Offensive Player of the Week honors, while teammate Devin Ross was named Special Teams Player of the Week. DC Defenders defensive end Andre Mintze rounds out the awards as the Ortho® Defensive Player of the Week.

OFFENSE: QB, Bryce Perkins, Michigan Panthers

Perkins earned his first Pizza Hut Offensive Player of the Week Award after a stellar performance against the San Antonio Brahmas, lifting the Panthers to a 2-1 record. The Virginia alum recorded game-high totals with 193 passing yards and 17 completions. He also rushed for 30 yards and 2 touchdowns on 10 carries, while adding a 1-point conversion with his legs following the Panthers' first touchdown of the contest. With the game tied 23-23 and under five minutes remaining, Perkins engineered a fourth-quarter, game-winning drive which culminated in a field goal with less than a minute remaining in the contest.

SPECIAL TEAMS: WR, Devin Ross, Michigan Panthers

Ross earned his first Special Teams Player of the Week Award, recording 212 yards on six kickoff returns (35.0 avg) against the Brahmas last Saturday. His 49-yard return in the fourth quarter was the longest in the UFL this season and set up Michigan's game-winning field-goal drive. For the season, Ross is averaging 31.1 yards per kick return, which is tied for tops in the UFL.

DEFENSE: DE, Andre Mintze, DC Defenders

Mintze scored his first Ortho® Defensive Player of the Week accolade with a defensive performance that was one for the books. His two tackles in the game both went for sacks and both forced fumbles. Mintze recovered the first of those two fumbles deep in St. Louis territory, setting up the Defenders offense for the first score of the game. Mintze's two forced fumbles set a new UFL regular season single-game record.

