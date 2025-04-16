FPHL Welcomes Florence, SC

April 16, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee Pro Hockey News Release







Florence, SC - Get ready, Pee Dee! Professional hockey is officially returning to the Pee Dee, and the excitement is already hitting the ice. The Pee Dee Pro Hockey team is back and here to stay, bringing fast-paced action, family fun, and a whole new level of energy to the Florence Center.

Fans across the region have been asking for it-and now it's happening. The return of pro hockey marks a thrilling new chapter for sports in the Pee Dee area, promising unforgettable moments, fierce competition, and a powerful home team the community can rally behind.

To kick things off, a team naming contest will begin soon, giving fans a chance to help shape the identity of Florence's new franchise. This is your opportunity to be part of local sports history get ready to submit your best name ideas soon!

One of the driving forces behind bringing pro hockey back to Florence is Team Owner Parker Moskal, who couldn't be more thrilled to see the puck drop again in Florence. "We're not here to visit Florence, we're here to be a part of Florence," said Moskal. "This is your team. It belongs to this city, to this region, and to everyone who calls the Pee Dee home. This is more than hockey. It's about pride. It's about unity. It's about making a positive impact on the ice and off."

Season Tickets are on sale now and one thing's for sure: the buzz is real, and the countdown is on. Season tickets are already in high demand and will be your best shot at securing prime seats for every high-speed hit, goal, and glove drop. Don't miss your chance to be part of Florence hockey history from day one.

Stay tuned for more updates and follow us on social media for team news, ticket info, and exclusive first looks.

Instagram, Facebook, & X @Peedeeprohockey

If you would like to become a corporate partner with Pee Dee Pro Hockey, please send an email to partnerships@peedeeprohockey.com.

Hockey is back. The Pee Dee is ready. Are you?

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.