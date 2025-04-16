Chaotic Start to the Playoffs Goes Columbus' Way

April 16, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters fell to the Columbus River Dragons 7-4 Wednesday night in Game One of the Commissioner's Cup quarterfinals.

The game didn't start off on the right foot for Athens, who found themselves down by three goals halfway through the first period.

The Rock Lobsters found their scoring touch before the first intermission, as Daniil Glukharyov rifled a wrister past Trevor Babin to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Chaos ensued in the second period, with the River Dragons netting on the power play to restore a three-goal lead.

After rookie Andrew Stefura got one back for the visitors, Columbus would score two unanswered goals through Hunter Bersani and Justin MacDonald.

The pair of unanswered goals in the second period would be a feat replicated by the Rock Lobsters. Kayson Gallant scored on a power play which was supplemented with an extra attacker after head coach Steve Martinson emptied the net.

Glukharyov scored his second of the night to pull Athens to within two; however, Alex Storjohann tallied his second with a power-play empty netter and ice the game at 7-4.

The Rock Lobsters return to home ice on Friday for the first home playoff game in franchise history. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. with the River Dragons leading the series 1-0.

