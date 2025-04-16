River Dragons Take Game One 7-4

April 16, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - Kyle Moore and Alex Storjohann each scored twice in a wild 7-4 Game One win for the Columbus River Dragons over the Athens Rock Lobsters in the Continental Division Semifinal.

Moore scored the first two goals of the game, the first on the power play just over two minutes in and the second off a giveaway in the slot to beat starter William Lavalliere (3 goals against, 4 saves) and make it 2-0 at 10:31of the first period. Twenty-one seconds later Cody Wickline scored an unassisted goal during a four-on-four stretch to make it 3-0.

Athens would get one back before the end of the frame from Daniil Glukharyev to make it 3-1 at the break.

Storjohann opened the scoring in the second period with a power play goal of his own at 2:59 to make it 4-1, and then Hunter Bersani scored a shorthanded unassisted goal at 4:34 to make it 5-2. Justin MacDonald recorded his first of the playoffs to make it 6-2 at 8:42 but Athens clawed back a pair of goals and it was 6-4 after 40 minutes of play.

In the third, things finally calmed down after nine power plays were awarded to the teams through two periods, and the scoring abated as well. It took until the Rock Lobsters pulled Josh Rosenzweig for the extra attacker for Storjohann to net his second goal of the game, an empty net power play goal to wrap the scoring at 19:24 of the third period.

Trevor Babin earned the win with 31 saves on 35 shots against.

Notes:

Columbus set a franchise record with four unassisted goals in one game. All four unassisted goals were scored a different way: even strength, four-on-four, shorthanded, and power play/empty net.

The seven goals scored is the most allowed in a single game by Athens in franchise history.

Rosenzweig took the loss for Athens, allowing three goals against on 19 shots.

The River Dragons finished the game 3-for-5 on the power play and Athens 1-for-7.

Game Two is slated for Friday night at 7:05 pm at Akins Ford Arena in Athens. Game Three (if necessary) will be Saturday night in Athens as well. Full coverage can be found on the River Dragons YouTube channel @ColumbusRiverDragons.

