WPSL Pro to Launch as Division II League in 2026, Backed by Cleveland Soccer Group and New Stadium Investment

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - WPSL Pro, the newest professional league in the U.S. soccer pyramid, will officially launch as a Division II women's professional league in 2026 filling a critical player development gap in the U.S. women's soccer system. Backed by a coalition of founding markets and investors including a landmark commitment from Cleveland Soccer Group, this announcement represents the culmination of years of vision, planning, and momentum to shape the future of women's professional soccer.

WPSL Pro emerged from the foundation of the Women's Premier Soccer League (WPSL), the largest amateur women's soccer league in the world. With more than 54% of NWSL draftees including soccer legends Alex Morgan, Brandi Chastain and Rose Lavelle having competed within WPSL clubs, the league has long served as the sport's most influential developmental engine.

"WPSL Pro is the bridge that's been missing - not just for players, but for the communities, investors and brands ready to be part of the next chapter in women's sports," said Sean Jones, Co-Founder of WPSL Pro.

Cleveland Soccer Group Leads League Investment, Anchors with Stadium Project

Cleveland Soccer Group (CSG) today announced it will field a WPSL Pro team as a founding club and invest in the league itself, leading the league's initial funding round - joining early markets including Atlanta, Dallas, North Carolina, Oklahoma City, Sioux Falls, and the San Francisco area - underscoring the league's commitment to high-potential, soccer-savvy communities ready to build professional soccer from the ground up.

The announcement follows CSG's competitive bid to join the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and reaffirms Cleveland's commitment to leading the growth of women's soccer. "We had a remarkable campaign for women's soccer last year and proved Cleveland is a powerful market for a pro team," said Gina Prodan Kelly, CMO of Cleveland Soccer Group. "WPSL Pro gives us the opportunity to do it right-for our fans, for Cleveland, and for the future of the game."

CSG also revealed plans for a new $50 million, 10,000-seat stadium in downtown Cleveland, set to open in 2026 as the home for both its WPSL Pro team and a new MLS Next Pro men's team. "This stadium is more than a venue-it's a statement," said Michael Murphy, Co-Founder and CEO of CSG. "We're investing in the infrastructure, the talent, and the long-term future of women's sports."

An Athlete-First Model with Business-Forward Vision

At the heart of WPSL Pro's business model is a simple belief: what's good for the athlete is good for business. The league is designed to prioritize players through policies that both advance their careers and redefine the standard of player care in professional sports. With a proposed Club / athlete profit-sharing model, WPSL Pro is set to give players a direct stake in the league's financial upside - aligning long-term value creation with the talent on the pitch.

"As someone who is deeply committed to reducing barriers to opportunity, I believe WPSL Pro sets a new standard to advance equity in sports and creates real pathways for women to thrive," said Megan Oglesby, Principal Investor, Carolina Core FC and Carolina Soccer Ventures, LLC. "I'm proud to invest in a league that puts athletes first and aligns values with long-term vision."

This approach isn't just equitable, it's investable. For early investors, WPSL Pro represents an opportunity to get in at the ground floor of the next major growth engine in women's sports. With rising fan demand, proven market readiness, and a modern business model built for the future, the league is poised for sustainable impact.

A National Vision with Local Power

The league is already attracting interest from minority-led ownership groups, next-generation sports investors, and purpose-driven brands looking to shape the future of women's sports.

"Cleveland is ready. The country is ready. And WPSL Pro is the league that will carry women's soccer into its next era," said Prodan Kelly.

"We are building WPSL Pro for players, for clubs, and for communities-and we're excited to deliver a league that can unlock the still untapped potential of women's soccer at scale," added Benno Nagel, Co-Founder and Project Director of WPSL Pro.

About WPSL Pro

WPSL Pro is an emerging Division II professional women's soccer league launching in 2026, built to elevate U.S. women's soccer by providing a critical developmental bridge for elite athletes across their careers. Backed by the proven infrastructure of the Women's Premier Soccer League (WPSL), the league brings high-level competition, professional standards, strong financial backing and a new era of opportunity to the U.S. soccer landscape.

About Cleveland Soccer Group

Founded in 2022, Cleveland Soccer Group is focused on bringing both men's and women's professional soccer to Cleveland and growing the game across Northeast Ohio. After securing rights to launch an MLS NEXT Pro men's team, CSG expanded its efforts with a bid to bring a professional women's team to the city. CSG garnered over 16,000 season ticket pledges, positioning the city for an exciting future in professional soccer, and is excited to announce the launch of a women's WPSL Pro team and strategic investment in the WPSL Pro league.

