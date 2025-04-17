Florida's Johnson Receives Nick Vitucci Award as ECHL Goaltender of the Year
April 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced that Cam Johnson of the Florida Everblades is the recipient of the Nick Vitucci ECHL Goaltender of the Year award for 2024-25.
The Nick Vitucci ECHL Goaltender of the Year award is presented annually to the goaltender selected to be the best at his position as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.
In 2022, the award was named in honor of Nick Vitucci, who was part of the first-ever induction class into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2008. Vitucci enjoyed a 26-year association with the League, beginning in the inaugural season of 1988-89 when he backstopped the Carolina Thunderbirds to the Riley Cup title, the first of his ECHL-record five championships, and received the Playoffs Most Valuable Player Award.
Luke Cavallin of Trois-Rivières finished second, followed by South Carolina's Garin Bjorklund, Taylor Gauthier of Wheeling and Tahoe's Jordan Papirny.
The winner of the Warrior Hockey Most Valuable Player award will be announced on Friday.
Johnson, who was named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, went 37-6-4 in 47 appearances with the Everblades this season and led the ECHL in wins, goals-against average (1.92), and minutes played (2,848), was tied for the league in shutouts (5) and was tied for eighth in save percentage (.921). His 37 wins was one victory shy of the single-season league record for wins by a goaltender.
He allowed two goals or less in 34 of his 47 appearances, was named ECHL Goaltender of the Month in November and January and earned a spot on the ECHL Midseason All-Star Team.
Nick Vitucci ECHL Goaltender of the Year Award Winners
2024-25 Cam Johnson, Florida Everblades
2023-24 Taylor Gauthier, Wheeling Nailers
2022-23 John Lethemon, Toledo Walleye
2021-22 Francois Brassard, Jacksonville Icemen
2020-21 Jake Hildebrand, Florida Everblades
2019-20 Tomas Sholl, Idaho Steelheads
2018-19 Michael Houser, Cincinnati Cyclones
2017-18 Parker Milner, South Carolina Stingrays
2016-17 Riley Gill, Allen Americans
2015-16 Josh Robinson, Missouri Mavericks
2014-15 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays
2013-14 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays
2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays
2011-12 Jeff Jakaitis, Gwinnett Gladiators
2010-11 Gerald Coleman, Alaska Aces
2009-10 Todd Ford, South Carolina Stingrays
2008-09 Jean-Philippe Lamoureux, Alaska Aces
2007-08 Anton Khudobin, Texas Wildcatters
2006-07 Adam Berkhoel, Dayton Bombers
2005-06 Matt Underhill, Alaska Aces
2004-05 Chris Madden, Florida Everblades/Long Beach Ice Dogs
2003-04 Scott Stirling, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies
2002-03 Alfie Michaud, Peoria Rivermen
2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators
2000-01 Scott Stirling, Trenton Titans
1999-00 Jan Lasak, Hampton Roads Admirals
1998-99 Maxime Gingras, Richmond Renegades
1997-98 Nick Vitucci, Toledo Storm
1996-97 Marc Delorme, Louisiana IceGators
1995-96 Alain Morissette, Louisville RiverFrogs
1994-95 Chris Gordon, Huntington Blizzard
1993-94 Cory Cadden, Knoxville Cherokees
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 17, 2025
- Cam Johnson Wins Top Goalie Honors - Florida Everblades
- Hershey Bears Loan Defenseman Andrew Perrott to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Florida's Johnson Receives Nick Vitucci Award as ECHL Goaltender of the Year - ECHL
- Reading Parking Authority Announces New Parking Rates for the Royals 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs & 2025-26 Season - Reading Royals
- Andy Zilch Named President of Bloomington Bison - Bloomington Bison
- Utah Grizzlies 2024-25 Season in Review - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals vs. Lions 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs North Division Semifinal Series - Reading Royals
- Charlie Wright Returns to Mavericks Ahead of Playoff Opener - Kansas City Mavericks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.