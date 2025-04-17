Hershey Bears Loan Defenseman Andrew Perrott to Stingrays

April 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that the Hershey Bears have loaned defenseman Andrew Perrott to the Stingrays.

Perrott, 23, began the 2024-25 season on an ECHL contract with South Carolina, and appeared in the club's first 44 games this season, recording 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) and 98 penalty minutes. At the time of his recall to Hershey, Perrott led all ECHL players with eight fighting majors.

The Columbia Station, Ohio native signed an AHL deal with Hershey on February 7 and the Bears recalled him on February 10. Perrott made his Hershey debut on February 11 and scored on his first shot in a 5-4 victory for the Bears against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Perrott has also been a physical presence on the ice for the Bears this season, accumulating 42 penalty minutes and dropping the gloves six times in 19 games for Hershey. Perrott had four points (one goal, three assists) for the Bears this season.

The Stingrays open the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Neal Brothers this Friday, April 18th, at the North Charleston Coliseum for Game 1 of the South Division Semifinal round against the Orlando Solar Bears. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

