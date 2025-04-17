ECHL Transactions - April 17

April 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 17, 2025:

Indy:

add D.J. King, D assigned by Rockford

add Kevin Lynch, F activated from reserve

add Max Coyle, D activated from reserve

delete Nick Grima, D placed on reserve

delete Spencer Cox, D placed on reserve

delete Ethan Manderville, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Yuki Miura, F activated from reserve

add Jonny Sorenson, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

add Charlie Wright, D assigned by Coachella Valley

delete Jimmy Mazza, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Andrew Perrott, D assigned by Hershey

add Garin Bjorklund, G assigned from Hershey by Washington

delete Seth Eisele, G recalled by Hershey

delete Andrew Perrott, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Brandon Hawkins, F activated from reserve

delete Jed Pietila, D placed on reserve

