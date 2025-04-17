ECHL Transactions - April 17
April 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 17, 2025:
Indy:
add D.J. King, D assigned by Rockford
add Kevin Lynch, F activated from reserve
add Max Coyle, D activated from reserve
delete Nick Grima, D placed on reserve
delete Spencer Cox, D placed on reserve
delete Ethan Manderville, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
add Yuki Miura, F activated from reserve
add Jonny Sorenson, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
add Charlie Wright, D assigned by Coachella Valley
delete Jimmy Mazza, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
add Andrew Perrott, D assigned by Hershey
add Garin Bjorklund, G assigned from Hershey by Washington
delete Seth Eisele, G recalled by Hershey
delete Andrew Perrott, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
add Brandon Hawkins, F activated from reserve
delete Jed Pietila, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 17, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - April 17 - ECHL
- Cam Johnson Wins Top Goalie Honors - Florida Everblades
- Hershey Bears Loan Defenseman Andrew Perrott to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Florida's Johnson Receives Nick Vitucci Award as ECHL Goaltender of the Year - ECHL
- Reading Parking Authority Announces New Parking Rates for the Royals 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs & 2025-26 Season - Reading Royals
- Andy Zilch Named President of Bloomington Bison - Bloomington Bison
- Utah Grizzlies 2024-25 Season in Review - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals vs. Lions 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs North Division Semifinal Series - Reading Royals
- Charlie Wright Returns to Mavericks Ahead of Playoff Opener - Kansas City Mavericks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.