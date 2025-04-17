Charlie Wright Returns to Mavericks Ahead of Playoff Opener

April 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks announced today that defenseman Charlie Wright has been reassigned from the Coachella Valley Firebirds (AHL) and will rejoin the Mavericks ahead of Game One of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs tomorrow night against the Tulsa Oilers.

Wright, 21, appeared in 21 games with the Firebirds during his most recent call-up, notching 4 assists while continuing to gain valuable experience at the AHL level. This marks his fourth recall to Coachella Valley this season.

Wright has made a strong impact with Kansas City, registering 4 goals and 13 assists for 17 points in 35 games, while playing key minutes in all situations for the Mavericks.

The Olds, Alberta native is in the midst of his rookie professional season after spending five seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Saskatoon Blades, where he tallied 103 points (15 goals, 88 assists) in 256 games and served as an alternate captain in his final seasons.

The Mavericks, who finished the regular season atop the Western Conference, begin their first-round series against the Tulsa Oilers on Friday, April 18, with Game Two set for Saturday, April 19, both at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Secure your Kelly Cup Playoff tickets now at kcmavericks.com/tickets or by calling (816) 252-7825.

