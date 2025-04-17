Walleye Win a Dominant Game One against the Indy Fuel
April 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Indy Fuel in game one of the Central Division Semifinal of the Kelly Cup Playoffs at the Huntington Center. The final score of Toledo's dominant win was 6-3.
How it Happened:
The Walleye wasted no stop and started out strong. Toledo went on the early penalty kill, and after a turnover in the neutral zone, the Walleye capitalized as Trenton Bliss sent the Fish flying with the unassisted short-handed goal.
Not even two minutes later, the Walleye got their chance on the man-advantage and Brandon Hawkins did what he does best, score on the power play. With this goal, Hawkins became the franchise leader in playoff power play goals. Jalen Smereck and Bliss each tallied an assist on the goal.
The second period was a busy one as Indy made it a one-goal game just 2:52 into the second. However, Toledo responded right back and restored their two-goal lead. A pass from Colby Ambrosio to Sam Craggs as Smereck sniped it into the net.
Shortly after, a huge diving play from Ambrosio in front of the net was finished off by Craggs as he extended the Walleye lead to 4-1.
Indy cut their lead to two at 9:30 as they looked to make a comeback. But Toledo was not going to let that happen as they continued to play hard, tough hockey. Craggs got his second of the evening, and just like the prior goal, Ambrosio and Brandon Kruse had the apples.
The Walleye started the third on fire as Colin Swoyer got the Walleye's sixth goal of the night just 1:39 in. Colby Ambrosio had the primary assist on this goal and the previous three others. With these four assists, Ambrosio broke the record for most assists in a single Walleye playoff game (4A).
Indy added one late at 12:25 but it was too little, too late as Toledo took this one with a dominant 6-3 win.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
1. TOL - C. Ambrosio (4A)
2. TOL - S. Craggs (2G, 1A)
3. TOL - T. Bliss (1G, 1A)
What's Next:
The Walleye will continue their run for the cup tomorrow evening against the Indy Fuel. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.
